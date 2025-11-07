LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'The Family Man Season 3' Trailer Drops With Explosive Action, Manoj Bajpayee As Srikant Tiwari Is Back

Amazon Prime Video drops The Family Man 3 teaser! Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant Tiwari faces new enemies, a personal vendetta, and a mission in India’s Northeast. With family ties at risk, this season promises intense action, emotion, and suspense. Premieres Nov 21, 2025.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: November 7, 2025 14:00:15 IST

The anticipation has finally come to an end! Amazon Prime Video has shown the long-awaited teaser of The Family Man season 3 which is full of adrenaline. Manoj Bajpayee once again plays Srikant Tiwari, the intelligence officer from a middle-class background, but the danger has increased tremendously. The trailer sets a dark, thrilling mood, immediately placing Srikant in a dilemma where his past actions have made him prey.

The time when he could just care for domestic and international issues is over; this time, the boundary between his two worlds has completely vanished, and thus his family has become a potential target. The two-minute teaser presents intense action scenes, Raj And DK’s typical clever humor, and a dramatic undertone that reveals Srikant’s biggest weakness his family drama. This season is labeled as more personal and deadlier mission for the TASC agent, with threats coming from unexpected corners.

New Adversaries And Geopolitical Stakes

The trailer shows very powerful new enemies who are vowing to drive Srikant right up to his limit. Good actor Jaideep Ahlawat is a newcomer in the group and he will be playing Rukma, who is a very indistinct and dreadful character that considers Srikant his prey. In addition, Nimrat Kaur is another one that us audience gets to see in a very important capacity as Meera, thus giving the story another dimension of complexity.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)



There are also indications in the story of A major operation taking place in the Northeast of India, which is about the tensions in the region and the movement of agents in secret, giving an impression of a very big international conspiracy that Srikant’s team is to unravel, including the ever-loyal JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi), before a world disaster happens. The combination of Srikant being a ‘wanted criminal’ and at the same time trying to safeguard the country offers the main and most exciting conflict.

Family Dynamics And November 21st Premiere

Amidst all the chaos and espionage, the trailer gives a wink to the viewers that the primary family relationships are still there. Srikant’s off and on but affectionate spouse Suchitra (Priyamani) and their kids, who are full of innocence and naivete that contrasts heavily with his dangerous job, are shown to us. The theme of a man caught up in two lives is made more pronounced with the new mission threatening his family’s learning of his secrets once and for all.

The trailer ends with a streaming date set, November 21, 2025, for the worldwide premiere on Prime Video only. The new season is likely to be an incredible fusion that includes action, satire, and emotional drama, thereby making The Family Man a standard for Indian web series.

Also Read: Jatadhara X: Sudheer Babu And Sonakshi Sinha Wins The Internet With Their Extraordinary Looks In This Paisa-Vasool Supernatural Horror Ride

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 1:58 PM IST
