Jatadhara X: Sudheer Babu And Sonakshi Sinha Wins The Internet With Their Extraordinary Looks In This Paisa-Vasool Supernatural Horror Ride

Telugu the supernatural thriller Jatadhara X, featuring Sudheer Babu and the debut of Sonakshi Sinha, has caused a flood of positive reactions on the Internet, where many people on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) classified it as a “paisa-vasool” (value for money) supernatural horror entertaining film. Directors Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal have blended ancient Indian mythology with a contemporary great stakes cinematic treatment so well that it has become one of the films to watch.

The Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, an eerie place, provides a backdrop for the tale where the centuries-old ceremony Pisacha Bandhanam is and the mighty wrathful ghost Dhana Pisachini (Sonakshi Sinha) are. Sudheer Babu portrays Shiva, a ghost hunter with a doubtful attitude, whose contemporary reason is put to the test by a power that is pure mythological; thus the battle between science and faith, which has captivated the spectators, has turned out to be a thrilling one.

Star Power And Dhana Pisachini Performance

The most discussed asset of the movie is the fierce acting by its main characters. Sudheer Babu gives a performance that is the best in his career and skilfully depicting the internal conflict of a rational man who has no choice but to face the impossible. His physical intensity combined with his emotional depth is what makes the story strong.

#Jatadhara Review: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Jatadhara delivers a gripping supernatural experience with strong performances and a solid narrative.#SonakshiSinha shines as Dhana Pishachini. This is easily one of her most striking roles to date. Transitioning from romantic characters to a dark,… pic.twitter.com/BJMqXyY24Q — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) November 6, 2025







On the other hand, it is Sonakshi Sinha who turns into the character of Dhana Pisachini a spirit born of greed and suffering that gets the loudest compliments and is proclaimed the most intense and the most striking. The audience has seen her dominating the screen and has proclaimed her to be the right choice for the devilish character. This mighty pair of actors is the main reason the movie has been so successful.

#Jatadhara Review:

A SPIRITUAL EXPERIENCE! RATING – ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4/5* The Lord Shiva shot will give you Goosebumps for sure 🔱 #SonakshiSinha as Dhana Pishachini will shock you. She has transformed into a never-seen-before avatar in this stunning Mystical tale against… pic.twitter.com/xGlz2SebxI — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) November 6, 2025







Visuals And Mythological Depth

Jatadhara X has made a name for itself in the mythological horror genre with its remarkable technical quality. The visual artistry of Sameer Kalyani is one of the major contributors to this, who not only portrayed the divine ambiance of the shrine but also the scary atmosphere of the paranormal events through his stunning visuals.

Not just another supernatural film — it’s layered and thoughtful.

Greed, ambition, and divine justice all collide.

The storytelling feels raw and grounded.

Something about it lingers long after watching.#JatadharaOutTomorrow pic.twitter.com/FfbfyiqFea — Anuj Prajapati (@anujprajapati11) November 6, 2025







Moreover, the film’s sound design and strategic application of special effects have augmented the viewer’s spiritual and emotional journey. A certain scene with Lord Shiva was repeatedly mentioned by online users as “goosebump-inducing,” highlighting the film’s bold ambition to merge high-energy visual attractions with true mythological roots, thereby providing the audience with a rich and immersive experience.

