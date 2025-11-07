LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jatadhara X: Sudheer Babu And Sonakshi Sinha Wins The Internet With Their Extraordinary Looks In This Paisa-Vasool Supernatural Horror Ride

Telugu film Jatadhara X, starring Sudheer Babu and debutant Sonakshi Sinha, wins hearts with its blend of mythology and horror. Set around the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, the film’s visuals, performances, and mythic depth make it a “paisa-vasool” supernatural spectacle.

Jatadhara X: Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha Shine in Mythological Supernatural Thriller (Pc: X)
Jatadhara X: Sudheer Babu and Sonakshi Sinha Shine in Mythological Supernatural Thriller (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 7, 2025 12:38:34 IST

Telugu the supernatural thriller Jatadhara X, featuring Sudheer Babu and the debut of Sonakshi Sinha, has caused a flood of positive reactions on the Internet, where many people on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) classified it as a “paisa-vasool” (value for money) supernatural horror entertaining film. Directors Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal have blended ancient Indian mythology with a contemporary great stakes cinematic treatment so well that it has become one of the films to watch.

The Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, an eerie place, provides a backdrop for the tale where the centuries-old ceremony Pisacha Bandhanam is and the mighty wrathful ghost Dhana Pisachini (Sonakshi Sinha) are. Sudheer Babu portrays Shiva, a ghost hunter with a doubtful attitude, whose contemporary reason is put to the test by a power that is pure mythological; thus the battle between science and faith, which has captivated the spectators, has turned out to be a thrilling one.

Star Power And Dhana Pisachini Performance

The most discussed asset of the movie is the fierce acting by its main characters. Sudheer Babu gives a performance that is the best in his career and skilfully depicting the internal conflict of a rational man who has no choice but to face the impossible. His physical intensity combined with his emotional depth is what makes the story strong.



On the other hand, it is Sonakshi Sinha who turns into the character of Dhana Pisachini a spirit born of greed and suffering that gets the loudest compliments and is proclaimed the most intense and the most striking. The audience has seen her dominating the screen and has proclaimed her to be the right choice for the devilish character. This mighty pair of actors is the main reason the movie has been so successful.



Visuals And Mythological Depth

Jatadhara X has made a name for itself in the mythological horror genre with its remarkable technical quality. The visual artistry of Sameer Kalyani is one of the major contributors to this, who not only portrayed the divine ambiance of the shrine but also the scary atmosphere of the paranormal events through his stunning visuals.



Moreover, the film’s sound design and strategic application of special effects have augmented the viewer’s spiritual and emotional journey. A certain scene with Lord Shiva was repeatedly mentioned by online users as “goosebump-inducing,” highlighting the film’s bold ambition to merge high-energy visual attractions with true mythological roots, thereby providing the audience with a rich and immersive experience.

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 12:38 PM IST
QUICK LINKS