Home > Entertainment > Haq Movie X Review: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam Starrer Based On Shah Bano Case Packs A Punch, Fans Call It 'Mindblowing'

Haq Movie X Review: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam Starrer Based On Shah Bano Case Packs A Punch, Fans Call It ‘Mindblowing’

Haq, directed by Suparn S Varma, tells the powerful true story of Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam Dhar), a woman fighting against the injustice of triple talaq. Opposite Emraan Hashmi, she challenges patriarchy and tradition in this emotional courtroom drama inspired by a landmark Supreme Court case.

Haq Movie Review (PHOTO: X)
Haq Movie Review (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 5, 2025 16:03:37 IST

Haq Movie X Review: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam Starrer Based On Shah Bano Case Packs A Punch, Fans Call It ‘Mindblowing’

Junglee Pictures’ Haq dives into a true story that shook up Indian law, a Supreme Court case that changed everything. At its core, it’s about a woman’s love, her sense of self, and her stubborn fight for respect. In this courtroom drama, respect isn’t just a word, it’s the thing that has to win.

HAQ Movie Review

Director Suparn S Varma zooms in on a woman pushed way below where she belongs, and how she refuses to stay there. She stands up, demands her rights, and won’t let anyone silence her.

The story kicks off in the mid-1980s. Shazia Bano (played by Yami Gautam Dhar) is gutsy and determined. After her husband Abbas Khan (Emraan Hashmi) tosses out “triple talaq,” she demands her haq, her right. Their story goes back to the 1960s. Shazia, a Maulvi’s daughter, marries Abbas, a big-name lawyer.

They have three kids, and for a while, things are bright. But the love starts to fade. Then, out of nowhere, Abbas brings another woman, Saira (Vartika Singh), into their home.

Shazia, pregnant at the time, is blindsided. Saira calls her a “charity case,” and that stings her pride takes a beating. What starts as a fight for alimony quickly spirals into a divorce, delivered through a simple phrase: triple talaq. Now, Shazia has to find the guts to speak out, even when society tries to drown her out with tradition and noise.

What did the Internet say about Emraan Hashmi’s HAQ? 

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 4:03 PM IST
Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Secures History, But What Political Challenges Await NYC’s New Mayor?

