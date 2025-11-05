LIVE TV
Salman Khan Gets Summoned Over 'Misleading' Pan Masala Ad: How Can Rs.4 Lakh Per Kilogram Saffron Come In Rs. 5 Pouch?

BJP leader Mohan Singh Honey has filed a complaint against Salman Khan and Rajshree Pan Masala, alleging false advertising over their “saffron-infused” claim. The Kota Consumer Court has issued notices to both, with a hearing set for November 27 over the misleading pan masala promotion.

Salman Khan in a pan masala ad (PHOTO: X)
Salman Khan in a pan masala ad (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 5, 2025 15:06:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Salman Khan, the face of Rajshree Pan Masala, is in hot water again. Mohan Singh Honey, a senior BJP leader and Rajasthan High Court advocate, filed a complaint against both Salman and the brand, claiming their pan masala ads mislead customers. A consumer in Kota even sent Khan a notice for what they see as false advertising.

Salman Khan Faces Legal Heat Over Rajshree Pan Masala’s ‘Saffron’ Claim

Honey isn’t just upset about the ad, he wants it banned. He told the Kota Consumer Court that Rajshree Pan Masala and Salman Khan trick people by claiming the product is “saffron-infused.”

His argument? Saffron is crazy expensive about Rs 4 lakh per kilogram so there’s no way you’re getting real saffron in a Rs 5 packet. He also worries these kinds of ads push young people toward pan masala, which is a big reason for rising mouth cancer cases.

“Salman Khan is a role model for so many,” Honey said to ANI. “We filed a complaint in the Kota Consumer Court, and the court has sent out notices.

In other countries, celebrities don’t even endorse soft drinks, but here, stars promote tobacco and pan masala. I’m asking them, don’t send the wrong message to our youth. Pan masala is one of the leading causes of mouth cancer.”

Kota Consumer Court Issues Notice to Salman Khan

Now, the Kota Consumer Court wants a response from both Khan and the company. The next hearing’s set for November 27. By the way, the same company also makes cardamom packets.

This isn’t Salman’s first brush with the law; his infamous hit-and-run case still lingers in people’s minds. Still, he’s not alone in endorsing products like these. Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Tiger Shroff have all appeared in Vimal Pan Masala ads, making similar saffron claims.

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 3:06 PM IST
