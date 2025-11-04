Who Will Win Bigg Boss 19? Not Amaal Malik or Kunickaa, THIS Contestant Will be Declared Winner of Salman Khan’s show?

Bigg Boss 19 is creating a massive buzz thanks to the diverse personalities competing on the show. As Salman Khan’s show has now crossed the 70-day mark, intense fan debates on who will emerge as the Bigg Boss 19 winner have reached a fever pitch, with every task, every drama, and twist sparking fresh speculation. While fans eagerly hope their favorite contestant, including Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Farrhana Bhatt, will win the trophy, a viral post has set social media abuzz.

Who is Bigg Boss 19 Winner?

On Monday, a photo has been widely shared on social media, reportedly revealing the winner and runner-ups of Bigg Boss 19. The viral image suggests that Anupamma fame Gaurav Khanna is the winner of Bigg Boss 19, with Abhishek Bajaj as the first runner-up, Farrhana Bhatt in second place, Amall Mallik as third, Tanya Mittal as fourth runner-up, and Ashnoor Kaur finishing fifth.

Fans’ Reactions to Viral Photo

The viral photo, which is creating buzz all over the X (formerly Twitter), appears to be taken from Wikipedia, and the page can be edited by anyone, raising questions about the authenticity of the leaked winner and runner-up information.

One user wrote, “Bigg Boss 19 ki script hui leak? Kya winner aur evictions pehle se decide hain?” Another commented, “OMG! Is Bigg Boss 19 already scripted? Are the winner and eviction all pre-decided by the makers?”