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Home > Entertainment News > Who is Ramya? Actress Takes Dig At Dhurandhar 2, Calls Ranveer Singh’s Film ‘Huge Disappointment’ Also Slams Adiya Dhar Saying ‘Jingoism Is So Passé’

Who is Ramya? Actress Takes Dig At Dhurandhar 2, Calls Ranveer Singh’s Film ‘Huge Disappointment’ Also Slams Adiya Dhar Saying ‘Jingoism Is So Passé’

Actress and former politician Ramya has expressed her disappointment with Aditya Dhar’s directorial. Taking to her X account, she described Dhurandhar 2 as a propaganda film.

Who is Ramya? Actress Takes Dig At Dhurandhar 2 (Photo: IG)
Who is Ramya? Actress Takes Dig At Dhurandhar 2 (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 21, 2026 16:43:56 IST

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Who is Ramya? Actress Takes Dig At Dhurandhar 2, Calls Ranveer Singh’s Film ‘Huge Disappointment’ Also Slams Adiya Dhar Saying ‘Jingoism Is So Passé’

The much-anticipated sequel to Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar hit theatres on March 18 and has been generating significant buzz ever since. While many actors and celebrities have lauded the film on social media, actress and former politician Ramya has expressed her disappointment with Aditya Dhar’s directorial. Taking to her X account, she described Dhurandhar 2 as a propaganda film.

Ramya wrote, “Just watched Dhurandhar 2 and wow! What a masterclass in how to turn something promising into an endurance test. It’s like reading a textbook of the most boring subject with never-ending chapters, and at some point, your brain just gives up and starts laughing out of sheer despair at the atrocity unfolding in front of you.”

She added, “If you really want to watch it, do yourself a favour, don’t waste your time or money in a theatre. Direction, dialogues, editing, background score, acting all consistently subpar. It genuinely feels like no one told them there was a March 19 release deadline approaching. Or worse, they knew and said, ‘Haan perfect hai, bhej do.’ In Dhurandhar (Part 1), people were hooting, clapping. There was energy. There was engagement. This one- the audience was having none of it. You could feel the collective disappointment in the theatre.”

Ramya continued, “And the violence!!! This isn’t a movie; it’s basically a visual handbook on how creatively violent you can get with literally any object lying around. Syringe? Used. Spanner? Used. Knives, spiked balls, machetes, reapers, chains, guns, bombs, bazookas, shutters -you name it, they’ve weaponised it. The director seems to be in a constant competition with himself: ‘How do I make the next scene more violent/comical than the last?’ And it just keeps escalating to the point where it stops being shocking and starts being hilarious. You chop off both legs, soak a torso in kerosene, and the guy is still delivering dialogues like he’s mid-TED Talk. Medical science, Zindabad. Forget Oscar, Nobel Prize incoming.”

“Dhurandhar 2 is a HUGE disappointment. Snoozefest/comedy at best. If Part 1 made you cheer, this one will make you question why Dhurandhar 2 why? Ranveer, you’re better than this. Aditya Dhar- jingoism and propaganda is so passe. Get over it,” the actress concluded.

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Who is Ramya? Actress Takes Dig At Dhurandhar 2, Calls Ranveer Singh’s Film ‘Huge Disappointment’ Also Slams Adiya Dhar Saying ‘Jingoism Is So Passé’

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Who is Ramya? Actress Takes Dig At Dhurandhar 2, Calls Ranveer Singh’s Film ‘Huge Disappointment’ Also Slams Adiya Dhar Saying ‘Jingoism Is So Passé’

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Who is Ramya? Actress Takes Dig At Dhurandhar 2, Calls Ranveer Singh’s Film ‘Huge Disappointment’ Also Slams Adiya Dhar Saying ‘Jingoism Is So Passé’
Who is Ramya? Actress Takes Dig At Dhurandhar 2, Calls Ranveer Singh’s Film ‘Huge Disappointment’ Also Slams Adiya Dhar Saying ‘Jingoism Is So Passé’
Who is Ramya? Actress Takes Dig At Dhurandhar 2, Calls Ranveer Singh’s Film ‘Huge Disappointment’ Also Slams Adiya Dhar Saying ‘Jingoism Is So Passé’
Who is Ramya? Actress Takes Dig At Dhurandhar 2, Calls Ranveer Singh’s Film ‘Huge Disappointment’ Also Slams Adiya Dhar Saying ‘Jingoism Is So Passé’

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