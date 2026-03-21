From Oscars To Obstacle: Voice Of Hind Rajab Faces India Roadblock, CBFC Denies Clearance Despite Suggesting No Cuts, Full Row Explained

The Oscar-nominated documentary The Voice of Hind Rajab has been refused certification for theatrical release in India by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), according to its local distributor.

Manoj Nandwana, who holds the film’s distribution rights in India, said the board conveyed its decision verbally without issuing any formal written rejection. The film focuses on a young Palestinian girl who was killed by Israeli forces in early 2024 during the ongoing Gaza conflict.

Tunisian filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania has raised concerns over the CBFC’s decision to delay the film’s release. In a Facebook post, she reflected on her admiration for India and questioned whether diplomatic sensitivities could be so fragile that a film might disrupt them.

The documentary, submitted as Tunisia’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards, tells the story of six-year-old Hind Rajab, who lost her life during the Gaza war. It was initially slated for release in India on March 6. Nandwana, who runs Mumbai-based Jai Viratra Entertainment, said certification was denied over concerns that the film could affect India’s ties with Israel.

The film has now been referred to the CBFC’s revising committee. Nandwana noted that there is no fixed timeline for the committee’s response and that he is checking for updates regularly.

When approached for comment, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting declined to respond while the matter is under review. CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi has also been contacted, with a response still awaited.

The critically acclaimed docudrama premiered at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in September 2025, where it received an overwhelming response, including a prolonged standing ovation. Following this, Nandwana secured distribution rights for India and other South Asian regions.

He applied for certification on January 26, and the film was screened for CBFC members on February 27. Despite suggesting no cuts, the board remained hesitant to grant certification.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticised the move on X, calling it “disgraceful” and stressing that in a democracy, film screenings should reflect freedom of expression rather than diplomatic considerations.

In the film, Ben Hania reconstructs the events of January 29, 2024, when Palestinian Red Crescent workers received a distress call from Hind Rajab, who was trapped in a vehicle under fire in Gaza. As they tried to keep her on the line, efforts were made to send help.

Recalling her motivation, Ben Hania said she was deeply affected after hearing the child’s recorded voice circulating on social media and felt compelled to act, as inaction would amount to complicity.

She explained that the film was designed to preserve and amplify Hind Rajab’s real voice rather than replace it with an actor’s, even though actors were used for other roles. Ben Hania, whose earlier documentary Four Daughters (2023) was also Oscar-nominated, said her goal was to honour the victim’s voice.

Addressing criticism over the use of real audio, she said some viewers find it uncomfortable because it reflects reality too closely. According to her, while audiences often seek escapism in cinema, her intention was to highlight the lived experiences of victims rather than shield viewers from them.

Nandwana had previously attempted to screen the film at major Indian festivals, including IFFI Goa and IFFK, but it did not receive clearance from the Ministry. It was eventually screened at the Kolkata International Film Festival 2025, which did not require prior approval.

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