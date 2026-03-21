S. S. Rajamouli Hails Dhurandhar 2, Says ‘It Takes Guts To Make And Release 4 Hours Long Film,’ Calls Ranveer Singh’s Act a ‘Masterclass In Acting’

Following its high-energy release on March 19, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has received a glowing endorsement from acclaimed filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli.

The sequel to the 2025 record-breaking blockbuster has not only enthralled audiences but is also winning praise from some of the biggest names in the film industry for its grand scale, emotional depth, and compelling storytelling.

Taking to X, the RRR director shared his admiration, stating that while he appreciated the first installment, the sequel goes a step further and outshines the original.

“The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design, and direction are flawless,” Rajamouli stated, specifically highlighting the emotional stakes that ground the massive production.

Rajamouli reserved high praise for director Aditya Dhar, commending his “guts” to release a four-hour-long film. Despite the runtime, Rajamouli noted that the “audience is glued to the seat till the last frame,” credited to a script that weaves genuine tension with emotional plot twists.

He wrote, “The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion. @AdityaDharFilms, you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame.”

The filmmaker also reserved special praise for the lead cast, especially Ranveer Singh, who returns as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, operating under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari.

S. S. Rajamouli Hails Dhurandhar 2

S. S. Rajamouli hailed Singh’s performance as a “masterclass in acting,” highlighting a powerful sequence in a shed with his on-screen sister as a particularly standout moment.

“@RanveerOfficial, what a performance man… The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerized us both as Hamza and Jaskirat,” he wrote.

He further lauded R. Madhavan for portraying the “helplessness and frustration of a nation” through his character, Ajay Sanyal.

The film delves into a gritty narrative centred on a complex terror network and boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. The first instalment also featured Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait.

Earlier, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma described the film as a “verdict” on the current state of cinema, suggesting it has effectively “cut off the head” of movies that rely more on visual spectacle than strong storytelling.

Drawing comparisons with iconic films like Sholay and Mughal-e-Azam, Varma remarked on the franchise’s impact and cautioned filmmakers to go back to the “drawing board” or risk fading into irrelevance.

Adding to the wave of appreciation, actor Preity Zinta praised Ranveer Singh on social media, calling his performance “stunning” and applauding his “range, depth, and sincerity.”

As the sequel to the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, Dhurandhar 2 arrived in theatres as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year.

(With ANI Inputs)

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