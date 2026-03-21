Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Fulfill Young Girl’s Wish With Heartwarming Lunch Date, Video Goes VIRAL- Watch

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda finally met their young fan who had wished to be invited to their wedding. The duo welcomed her and her family into their Hyderabad home, where the little girl later shared glimpses of her memorable visit on Instagram. The heartwarming video has since melted hearts online, with fans delighted to see the long-awaited meeting come true.

The child, who runs the Instagram account ‘urs lucky thalli,’ posted an adorable clip capturing moments from the visit. In it, Vijay lovingly lifts her as she playfully questions why she wasn’t invited to their wedding. Rashmika is seen serving her laddoos and planting a sweet kiss, while Vijay feeds her rice and does the same. With innocence, she asks, “Manam kuda friends ee kada?” (Aren’t we friends too?), leaving both actors smiling. She also expresses how happy she is after finally meeting them.

In her caption, she described the experience as “reel to real,” calling it a truly unforgettable moment for her and her family. She praised Vijay’s warmth and hospitality, and Rashmika’s cheerful and friendly nature, adding that they made everyone feel completely at home during the visit.

Earlier, following the couple’s February 28 wedding, the little girl had posted a video expressing her disappointment at not being invited. In the clip, she humorously pointed out that while others were being served laddoos and meals, she was left out. She also asked viewers to share the video so it would reach the actors.

Touched by her video, Vijay had responded with a sweet comment, inviting her over for lunch and asking her to share her favourite dishes so he could have them prepared. Rashmika, too, reshared the video and promised a special surprise. The recent meet-up shows that the actors stayed true to their word, turning the little fan’s wish into a cherished memory. The duo is next set to share screen space in their upcoming film, Ranabaali.

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