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Home > Entertainment News > Meet ‘Kaju’- Laughter Chef Host Bharti Singh And Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Second Baby Yashveer’s Face In Adorable Family Photo- Pics Inside

Meet ‘Kaju’- Laughter Chef Host Bharti Singh And Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Second Baby Yashveer’s Face In Adorable Family Photo- Pics Inside

Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have finally revealed the face of their son Yashveer after keeping it private for months. The couple shared heartwarming photos on Instagram, just hours after introducing him in a YouTube vlog.

Bharti Singh And Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Second Baby Yashveer's Face (Photo: IG)
Bharti Singh And Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Second Baby Yashveer's Face (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 21, 2026 12:36:04 IST

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Meet ‘Kaju’- Laughter Chef Host Bharti Singh And Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Second Baby Yashveer’s Face In Adorable Family Photo- Pics Inside

Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have finally revealed the face of their son Yashveer after keeping it private for months. The couple shared heartwarming photos on Instagram, just hours after introducing him in a YouTube vlog.

Bharti and Haarsh unveiled their second child, Yashveer—fondly called Kaju—through a family picture posted on Friday. The photo also featured their elder son, Laksh Limbachiyaa. In one image, the family is seen twinning in shades of blue and white, while another adorable shot shows baby Kaju peacefully asleep on a toy car.

The reveal followed shortly after Bharti shared a vlog on her YouTube channel, where fans got their first glimpse of Yashveer. In the video, the couple, along with their team, gathered at home for a small celebration and dressed the baby in a red-and-white outfit.

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A post shared by Bharti Siingh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Reacting to the moment, Haarsh said, “Kitna pyaara hai naa yaar, bilkul Bharti jaisa hai” (He’s so cute, just like Bharti). Bharti, however, playfully disagreed, saying, “Nahi, Haarsh jaisa hai… ab hume uske chehre pe emoji lagane ki zarurat nahi” (No, he looks like Haarsh… now we won’t need to hide his face with an emoji anymore). The reveal was marked with a cozy get-together attended by close friends and family.

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 and welcomed their first child, Laksh (also known as Golla), in 2022. They announced their second pregnancy in October 2025 and welcomed Yashveer in December 2025.

On the work front, Bharti is currently hosting Laughter Chefs Season 3 alongside chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The show features popular names like Abhishek Kumar, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, and Tejasswi Prakash.

ALSO READ:  No Return Of Raichand Mansion! Karan Johar Shuts Down Sequel Buzz Around Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Says ‘I Would Never Make K3G 2’

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Tags: Bharti SinghGolaHaarsh LimbachiyaaKajuLaughter ChefYashveer

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Meet ‘Kaju’- Laughter Chef Host Bharti Singh And Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Second Baby Yashveer’s Face In Adorable Family Photo- Pics Inside

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Meet ‘Kaju’- Laughter Chef Host Bharti Singh And Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Second Baby Yashveer’s Face In Adorable Family Photo- Pics Inside

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Meet ‘Kaju’- Laughter Chef Host Bharti Singh And Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Second Baby Yashveer’s Face In Adorable Family Photo- Pics Inside
Meet ‘Kaju’- Laughter Chef Host Bharti Singh And Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Second Baby Yashveer’s Face In Adorable Family Photo- Pics Inside
Meet ‘Kaju’- Laughter Chef Host Bharti Singh And Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Second Baby Yashveer’s Face In Adorable Family Photo- Pics Inside
Meet ‘Kaju’- Laughter Chef Host Bharti Singh And Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Second Baby Yashveer’s Face In Adorable Family Photo- Pics Inside

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