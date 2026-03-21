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Home > Entertainment News > No Return Of Raichand Mansion! Karan Johar Shuts Down Sequel Buzz Around Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Says ‘I Would Never Make K3G 2’

No Return Of Raichand Mansion! Karan Johar Shuts Down Sequel Buzz Around Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Says ‘I Would Never Make K3G 2’

Media reports had suggested that Johar’s next project would feature two male and two female leads, but these claims have turned out to be baseless. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker firmly denied working on a sequel to K3G. He also clarified that there are no plans for a spin-off of Takht.

K3G (Photo: Imdb)
K3G (Photo: Imdb)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 21, 2026 10:58:58 IST

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No Return Of Raichand Mansion! Karan Johar Shuts Down Sequel Buzz Around Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Says ‘I Would Never Make K3G 2’

Rumours about a sequel to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham have been circulating widely on social media, with claims that Karan Johar is planning a follow-up to his iconic 2001 film, popularly known as K3G. The original featured a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor.

Media reports had suggested that Johar’s next project would feature two male and two female leads, but these claims have turned out to be baseless. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker firmly denied working on a sequel to K3G. He also clarified that there are no plans for a spin-off of Takht.

Johar emphasised that he would never make a K3G sequel, explaining that while the film may not be perfect, it holds immense nostalgic value for audiences across generations. He said the emotional connection people have with the film—what made them laugh or cry—is something he deeply respects.

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Expressing gratitude, he added that he feels fortunate to have created a film that continues to resonate with viewers. He also made it clear that he would never interfere with the love and nostalgia attached to it, noting that attempting a sequel would likely set him up for failure. “The truth is, there is no K3G2,” he reiterated.

The speculation gained traction after reports claimed Johar was developing a large-scale family drama under Dharma Productions, expected to feature a fresh ensemble cast. Sources had even suggested it would be similar in tone to K3G, though this has now been dismissed.

On the work front, Johar’s last directorial venture was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which reunited Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt after Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The romantic drama also featured Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, and performed well at the box office. As of now, the filmmaker has not announced his next directorial project.

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No Return Of Raichand Mansion! Karan Johar Shuts Down Sequel Buzz Around Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Says ‘I Would Never Make K3G 2’

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No Return Of Raichand Mansion! Karan Johar Shuts Down Sequel Buzz Around Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Says ‘I Would Never Make K3G 2’

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No Return Of Raichand Mansion! Karan Johar Shuts Down Sequel Buzz Around Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Says ‘I Would Never Make K3G 2’
No Return Of Raichand Mansion! Karan Johar Shuts Down Sequel Buzz Around Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Says ‘I Would Never Make K3G 2’
No Return Of Raichand Mansion! Karan Johar Shuts Down Sequel Buzz Around Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Says ‘I Would Never Make K3G 2’
No Return Of Raichand Mansion! Karan Johar Shuts Down Sequel Buzz Around Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Says ‘I Would Never Make K3G 2’

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