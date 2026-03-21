PM Narendra Modi Responds to Delhi Influencer Yuvraj Dua’s Appeal to Control ‘Modi-Paglu Papa’ Sugar Intake Wins Internet- Here’s What Happened Next

What began as a light-hearted appeal by Delhi-based influencer, Yuvraj Dua, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help convince his sugar- loving father to cut down some, has sparked a viral conversation on Instagram.

Yuvraj Dua, who has over 1 million followers, posted a witty reel earlier this week titled ‘Modi Paglu Papa’, captioned “Sugar kam karwa do Papa ki.” But the real surprise came when PM Modi himself acknowledged the reports. His message not only amplified the video’s reach but also sparked widespread reactions across Instagram.







Yuvraj Dua Appeal to PM Modi in Viral Reel

Yuvraj Dua reflects on a common perception about how fathers and sons in India express affection. He said, “Log maante hain ki bete apne fathers ke liye apna pyaar openly express nahi kar paate. Unki ‘love priority list’ mein friends third number par, family second par aur first par “Modi Ji” aa jaate hain.”

By giving a funny example, Yuvraj said, “Agar father TV dekh rahe ho aur screen par dragon bhi ud raha ho, tab bhi unka dhyaan nahi hilega—but jaise hi “Modi Ji” ka naam aata hai, unka poora focus wahin shift ho jaata hai.

Seeking PM Modi’s help, Yuvraj Dua orged him to mention in his next “Mann ki Baat” that reducing sugar intake is needed for better health. “Our words are not making him stop eating jalebis,” Dua said in the reel, adding that the Prime Minister’s words are like “instructions” to the former’s father.

PM Modi Replied to Yuvraj Dua’s Sugar Cut Appeal

The Prime Minister, one of the most-followed global leaders on Instagram, reshared the reel on his account, urging Dua’s father to “reduce sugar intake” and “be healthy, be happy.”

PM Modi’s Instagram story reads, “On Yuvraj’s request, I urge his father—and everyone else—to reduce sugar intake… be healthy, be happy.”

On another story, PM Modi cautioned that excessive sugar consumption can lead to several health issues, including obesity, and also encouraged people to practise yoga.

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