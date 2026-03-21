Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun Starrer Nears Rs 300 Crore Club, Strong Rs 500 Crore Eid Weekend Push Expected

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun’s Dhurandhar 2 continues its blockbuster run at the box office, racing towards the Rs 300 crore mark within just two days. With a strong audience response and the festive boost of Eid al-Fitr, the film is now eyeing a massive Rs 500 crore milestone in the coming days.

After grossing over Rs 240 crore globally on Day 1, Aditya Dhar’s movie earned Rs 96.76 crore at the Indian net box office on Day 2. With massive buzz, stellar performance, and gripping action, Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as one of the biggest openers of all time.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller earns a total gross of Rs 275 crore and a total net of Rs 231 crore. Following a sensational start with Rs 103 crore and Rs 146 crore, including paid previews, both Saturday and Sunday are now trending above initial projections.

The film’s domestic gross has climbed to around Rs 260 crore, backed by a massive rollout across 20,125 shows nationwide. A significant share of the revenue is coming from the Hindi market, where it is witnessing packed theatres with occupancy crossing 63 per cent, according to Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Movie Set to Entre 500 Crore Mark

Aditya Dhar’s movie is projected to breach the Rs 100 crore mark on both Saturday and Sunday which will push its extended opening weekend total to an impressive Rs 450-500 crore net at the domestic box office.

However, contributions from the South markets for Ranveer Singh’s movie remain limited due ot the lack of a wide dubbed release. On Day 2, the Dhurandhar 2 in Tamil earned Rs 0.24 crore, Telugu Rs 0.76 crore, Malayalam Rs 0.01 crore, and Kannada Rs 0.02 crore.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a high-octane geopolitical action thriller that features Ranveer Singh playing Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, who is tasked to infiltrate Pakistan’s terror-criminal network.

The film also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. Dhurandhar 1 was a massive succes as Aditya Dhar’s movie earned Rs 1300 crore worldwide and continues to run in theatres even three months after its release.

Also Read: Who Is Raj Arjun? Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun’s Father, Career, Net Worth And Family Revealed, Leaving Fans Talking