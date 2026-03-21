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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Raj Arjun? Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun’s Father, Career, Net Worth And Family Revealed, Leaving Fans Talking

Who Is Raj Arjun? Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun’s Father, Career, Net Worth And Family Revealed, Leaving Fans Talking

Raj Arjun rose from theatre to acclaim with films like Secret Superstar. Father of Sara Arjun, he’s known for versatile roles across industries. His estimated net worth stands at ₹10–15 crore, supported by a grounded, artistic family life.

Who Is Raj Arjun?
Who Is Raj Arjun?

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: March 21, 2026 00:12:24 IST

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Who Is Raj Arjun? Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun’s Father, Career, Net Worth And Family Revealed, Leaving Fans Talking

Sara Arjun has rapidly become a household name following her stellar performance in the spy thriller Dhurandhar. Her exceptional talent for movies originates from her family’s artistic background, which serves as her foundation for success.

Raj Arjun, her father, established himself as a veteran actor who achieved success after starting from Bhopal theaters until he reached his peak in Indian cinema.

Raj has dedicated his career to developing his “chameleon-like” talent, which allows him to fully embody intense characters until he receives worldwide acclaim for his disturbing performance in Secret Superstar.

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Versatile Raj Arjun Career and Artistic Journey

Raj Arjun’s professional development demonstrates the value of maintaining persistent effort. He started his movie career in the early 2000s with Black Friday but remained unknown to most people until he attained recognition.

The public first recognized his true abilities after he won an award for his role as the villain in Secret Superstar. Today, his portfolio spans multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with notable roles in Thalaivii, Shershaah, and the 2024 hit Article 370.

His ability to transition from a terrifying villain to a grounded, soulful father figure has made him a favorite for directors like Aditya Dhar. He appeared recently to help his daughter achieve success, while he declared that Sara has been his most important warrior in life.

Estimated Raj Arjun Net Worth and Family Life

The financial data for character actors remains confidential, yet industry experts estimate Raj Arjun’s net worth to fall between ₹10 crore and ₹15 crore in the year 2026. His wealth comes from his continuous involvement in major pan-India films and popular web series. 

His family functions as his main support system, which exists beyond his financial situation. He is married to Sanya Arjun, who works as a Kathak teacher and has helped Sara develop her disciplined behavior.

The family lives in an artistic apartment that contains various art pieces in Andheri, Mumbai. The Arjun family maintains a simple way of life, which shows their dedication to artistic development and educational pursuits instead of showing their wealth through extravagant displays.

Also Read: Did Rakesh Bedi Really Charge Rs 500 Crore For Dhurandhar 2? The Truth Behind The Viral Rumour Finally Revealed

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Who Is Raj Arjun? Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun’s Father, Career, Net Worth And Family Revealed, Leaving Fans Talking

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Who Is Raj Arjun? Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun’s Father, Career, Net Worth And Family Revealed, Leaving Fans Talking

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Who Is Raj Arjun? Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun’s Father, Career, Net Worth And Family Revealed, Leaving Fans Talking
Who Is Raj Arjun? Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun’s Father, Career, Net Worth And Family Revealed, Leaving Fans Talking
Who Is Raj Arjun? Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun’s Father, Career, Net Worth And Family Revealed, Leaving Fans Talking
Who Is Raj Arjun? Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun’s Father, Career, Net Worth And Family Revealed, Leaving Fans Talking

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