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Home > Entertainment News > Did Rakesh Bedi Really Charge Rs 500 Crore For Dhurandhar 2? The Truth Behind The Viral Rumour Finally Revealed

Did Rakesh Bedi Really Charge Rs 500 Crore For Dhurandhar 2? The Truth Behind The Viral Rumour Finally Revealed

Dhurandhar 2’s ₹500 crore actor fee claim sparks buzz, but Rakesh Bedi’s actual pay was far lower. The figure originated from Ranveer Singh’s tribute, while the film’s blockbuster success and production scale, not individual salaries, drive the franchise’s record-breaking revenue.

Dhurandhar 2 ₹500 Crore
Dhurandhar 2 ₹500 Crore

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 20, 2026 02:27:18 IST

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Did Rakesh Bedi Really Charge Rs 500 Crore For Dhurandhar 2? The Truth Behind The Viral Rumour Finally Revealed

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has created excitement in the film industry, while its actual achievement of ₹500 crore has become the main focus instead of its intense action sequences. The rumors claimed that a lead star had demanded this extremely high payment, which would create a new benchmark for Indian film budgets. 

The facts behind these viral allegations show a more complicated situation. Although Aditya Dhar directed an extensive film production that spent about ₹475 crore across its entire franchise, the highest salary for any actor reached below half a billion rupees.

The “500 crore” figure originated from a heartfelt tribute by Ranveer Singh to veteran co-star Rakesh Bedi, where Singh claimed that if the film hits the ₹1,000 crore mark, at least ₹500 crore of that credit should go to Bedi’s stellar performance.

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Actor Remuneration and Production Economics

The financial details show that Ranveer Singh earns the highest salary among the cast members who receive a typical market rate payment of ₹50 crore.

Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan received ₹10 crore and ₹9 crore, respectively, to create a balance between star power and the film’s total production cost of ₹250 crore for the sequel.

The box office results show the movie operates as a “monster,” while the reported ₹500 crore salary functions as a demonstration of professional esteem instead of actual payment.

Box Office Milestones and Revenue Distribution

The confusion regarding the ₹500 crore figure also stems from the film’s aggressive box office trajectory, which saw it rake in over ₹150 crore in worldwide pre-sales alone.

The sequel is strategically positioned to cross the ₹1,000 crore milestone within its opening weeks because the first installment has already grossed more than ₹1,300 crore worldwide. Investors and trade analysts look at these “500 crore” milestones as performance benchmarks for the franchise’s net recovery, rather than individual salaries. 

The stakeful fact remains: the film’s financial health is robust, driven by record-breaking ticket sales rather than singular, record-breaking actor fees.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Spoiler: Bade Sahab’s Identity Finally Revealed, Surprise Casting Twist Leaves Fans Completely Stunned

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Tags: dhurandhar 2Rakesh Bediranveer singh

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Did Rakesh Bedi Really Charge Rs 500 Crore For Dhurandhar 2? The Truth Behind The Viral Rumour Finally Revealed

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Did Rakesh Bedi Really Charge Rs 500 Crore For Dhurandhar 2? The Truth Behind The Viral Rumour Finally Revealed

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Did Rakesh Bedi Really Charge Rs 500 Crore For Dhurandhar 2? The Truth Behind The Viral Rumour Finally Revealed
Did Rakesh Bedi Really Charge Rs 500 Crore For Dhurandhar 2? The Truth Behind The Viral Rumour Finally Revealed
Did Rakesh Bedi Really Charge Rs 500 Crore For Dhurandhar 2? The Truth Behind The Viral Rumour Finally Revealed
Did Rakesh Bedi Really Charge Rs 500 Crore For Dhurandhar 2? The Truth Behind The Viral Rumour Finally Revealed

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