Who Is Rekha Ratheesh? No Bigg Boss House for Malayalam Actress As She Quashes Season 7 Rumours

Malayalam actress Rekha Ratheesh confirms she won’t be part of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, ending fan speculation. Known for her iconic roles in Parasparam and Sasneham, she continues to focus on acting.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 15:21:23 IST

The buzz is thick with rumour as Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 prepares for its much-awaited release. Among the many celebrity names making the rounds as being possible contestants, there has always been one name coming back to the forefront: Rekha Ratheesh. But the popular Malayalam TV actress has unambiguously closed such floating rumors, speaking bluntly, “No, I am not there.” The statement was made during scorching fan controversies and hype for the new season, with majority of others left guessing over the legendary actress who has been a face on Malayalam television screens for decades.

Who is Rekha Ratheesh? A Career Snapshot

Rekha Ratheesh is one of the top Indian television actresses who is most famous for her busy career in Malayalam productions. Born in 1982 to a family of artists, with her father, Ratheesh, being a dubbing artist and mother, Radhadevi, being an actress and dubbing artist, Rekha started her acting career as a child artiste at the age of four in the film Unnai Naan Santhithen. Her television debut in the Malayalam serial Nirakoottu at the age of fourteen marked the start of a prosperous career. She earned global popularity through her remarkable performances, especially as Parasparam and Manjil Virinja Poovu’s Mallika Prathap and Padippura Veettil Padmavathy. Her success in portraying multi-dimensional characters, which are generally of the grayish kind, has led to her becoming an immensely popular figure as well as a prize winner of many awards, such as Asianet Television Awards. She has lately been enjoyed for her outstanding performance as Indira in Sasneham and was recently seen portraying the character of an endearing mother in ‘Bhavana’.

Bigg Boss Buzz: Rekha’s Stand

While there have been consistent rumors and constant mention on a wide array of speculative Bigg Boss Malayalam lists season by season, Rekha Ratheesh has continued to deny her inclusion season after season. According to her, though she was indeed approached by the Bigg Boss crew in its initial seasons, there has been no recent conversation. Rekha confesses to having watched the show, enjoyed the social media update and the whole buzz about it. Her work life and daily schedule today, though, do not include going into the Bigg Boss house. Her brush-off dashes the dreams of numerous fans who had prayed for her boisterous self to take on the scandals and challenges of the reality show. While Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 will premiere grandly in the first week of August, the viewers will have to wait for a fresh list of participants now.

Tags: Bigg Boss Malayalam 7Bigg Boss Malayalam rumorsRekha Ratheesh

