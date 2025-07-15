LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' Sparks Outrage Over Pakistani Flags on Set, Compares It With Diljit's 'Sardaar Ji 3' Casting Controversy

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar, shot in Ludhiana, sparked controversy over Pakistani flags on set. A viral video showing Ranveer with a Pakistani flag during an action scene angered some netizens, while others defended it as part of the script.

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 12:20:20 IST

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh recently filmed scenes for his upcoming action-thriller Dhurandhar in Khera village, Ludhiana, Punjab, sparking widespread attention and enormous headlines. The display of Pakistani flag placed on the set, which was used to shoot scenes with settings in Pakistan, has divided responses on social media.

Dhurandhar Ongoing Shoot: Controversy Over Pakistani Flags

A 27-second video from Dhurandhar’s shoot has stirred the internet, with its association with Pakistan, comparing it with Diljit Dosanjh’s controversy.

In the viral clip, Ranveer is standing on the roof of a house, in a black coat. The highlight of the video was the Pakistani flag on the house. The actor is seen greeting fans and again he was shooting an action scene on the same roof. 

The video has agitated the Indian audience, blowing away all the social media platforms, a user commented, “Pakistan ka flag kyu lagya ? Who permitted for it ? Shamefully act.”

As per, Sukhjinder Singh, SHO, Thana Dehlon, the film Dhurandhar was shot in Khera village for a small shot of 5-6 minutes. The permission for the shooting was duly granted and the entire process has been done within the ambit of law.

Jaswinder Singh, sarpanch of Khera village, said, “When the team came to shoot for the film, I myself had gone out of the village. The team stayed in the village for 3 to 4 days. Actor Ranveer Singh also came to the village. He has shot shots at villages as well as at some ports. No one in the village objected to the Pakistani flag being hoisted, etc. The day the team stayed here, the entire shooting was done smoothly.”

Ranveer Singh’s Patriotism In Question, Drawing Parallels With Diljit Dosanjh 

Social media questioned whether the movie was going to be banned on the basis of the flags, with people being outraged, one of them saying, “How are they going to permit Pakistani flags in Indian territory?” Others drew parallel to recent outrage, such as against Diljit Dosanjh’s movie for casting Hania Amir, a Pakistani actor.

However, others defended the location, stating it sticks to the script of the film, possibly depicting anti-terrorist operations within Pakistan. The Ludhiana police then confirmed the shoot had all the necessary approvals, trying to put the controversy to rest.

Directed by and produced by Aditya Dhar, with an all-star cast of Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. The movie is set to release on December 5, 2025.

Tags: Bollywood

