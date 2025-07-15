From Haryanvi Songs To Political Ambitions: All About The Rapper Fazilpuria

Rahul Yadav, or Fazilpuria for short as he is well known, has established a niche in Indian music, and more so through his unique Haryanvi rap and folk fusion. Having originated from Fazilpur village near Gurugram, he named himself Fazilpuria as a gesture to honor his roots, with a clear aim to popularize Haryanvi music to the national, if not international, limelight. His journey has been a testament to the strength of local beats penetrating the mainstream awareness, winning over individuals with his unbridled passion, global words, and an old-school “Haryanvi swag.” Fazilpuria has now waded into the churning waters of Indian politics, adding another interesting dimension to his public persona. Recently, Fazilpuria’s world collided with controversy when unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at his SUV on Gurugram’s Southern Peripheral Road on July 14.

Fazilpuria Hit Songs That Defined Haryanvi Rap Culture

Rapper Fazilpuria gained fame in Indian music by the introduction of more contemporary beats and generation-relevant lyrics in the traditional Haryanvi language. Songs such as “Jimmy Choo,” “Party,” and “Chull” have gathered millions of views on YouTube, caught up with college campuses, gym sets, and wedding reception dance floors.

“Jimmy Choo” was among his breakout songs the song commemorated rural cockiness with high-end brand name citations, appealing equally to urban and rural youth. “Kar Gayi Chull,” which was his solo song, was reworked by Dharma Productions and converted into a Bollywood nightclub song. This crossover, which is not very common from regional rap to mass cinema, provided Fazilpuria a platform that few regional artists reach.

What sets his songs apart is raw energy, unapologetic Haryanvi flavor, and a drop impossible not to groove to. Fazilpuria uses the language of new small-town youth: bold, flashy, and raw.

Political Ambition: From Mic to Mandate

Apart from his professional career in music, Fazilpuria has also made news in recent times for his political career. He had contested on Gurugram seat in 2024 Lok Sabha election as Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate and lost. It was a highly unusual transition from being a professional musician to one that involved more public service-politics direct interaction. His first venture into politics, as gloomy as it turned out, had established that he was committed to his people and making a difference His act also put him under further public scrutiny, with his history and current activities being subjected to adversarial scrutiny from the public and media. His political ambitions betray the new pattern of public figures from the entertainment world aspiring to cash in on their fame in the pursuit of political victory, symptomatic of the new reality of Indian public life in which celebrity and politician are becoming more and more connected.

