Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’ Him After Fame Got To His Head

After transitioning to films, Vikrant enjoyed another wave of popularity with projects like Lootera and A Death in the Gunj. During this time, he adopted certain behaviors expected of a “star,” including hiring PR agencies and advisors.

Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’ Him After Fame Got To His Head

Actor Vikrant Massey recently opened up about his early brush with fame, his struggles with social anxiety, and the pivotal role his wife, Sheetal Thakur, played in keeping him grounded.

Speaking on a podcast, Vikrant candidly discussed his journey from television stardom to films, and the challenges of navigating success at a young age.

Vikrant Massey’s Early Fame and Its Impact

Vikrant revealed that he gained widespread recognition at just 21 with the hit television show Balika Vadhu. The transition from being an everyday person to a public figure was swift and unsettling.

“I was the guy who’d grab bhajiya pao at Andheri station, but that became impossible after Balika Vadhu. This happened 16 years ago, and I’m still processing it,” Vikrant shared. He admitted that while fame didn’t come overnight, the changes in people around him were rapid and overwhelming.

After transitioning to films, Vikrant enjoyed another wave of popularity with projects like Lootera and A Death in the Gunj. During this time, he adopted certain behaviors expected of a “star,” including hiring PR agencies and advisors.

However, he quickly realized this wasn’t true to his nature. “People told me to ‘appear your weight,’ so I gave it a try. But after four or five months of living like that, I failed miserably,” he admitted.

Vikrant Massey Grounded by Family and Wife

Vikrant credits his family, especially his wife, Sheetal, for giving him a reality check when fame started affecting his behavior. Sheetal was blunt about his attempts to fit into the celebrity mold, telling him, “You’re making a fool of yourself. If you keep this up, I would not want to watch you. Focus on your work.” Her words struck a chord with Vikrant, who described her as his “mirror” and “reality check.” He also acknowledged his mother’s role in keeping him grounded.

Vikrant also discussed his struggles with social anxiety, which he believes stems from his early fame. “I’ve had massive social anxiety. Maybe it’s because I became famous so young. I still don’t have a clear answer for it,” he confessed.

Vikrant’s career began with popular TV shows like Balika Vadhu and Dharam Veer. His film journey started with critically acclaimed projects such as Lootera and A Death in the Gunj. His biggest success to date came with the 2023 theatrical hit 12th Fail. Up next, he will reprise his role in the sequel Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba.

Through it all, Vikrant has learned the importance of staying authentic and focusing on what matters most—his craft and personal relationships.

Who Is Sheetal Thakur?

Sheetal Thakur is an Indian actress primarily recognized for her work in Hindi films and streaming television series. She began her acting journey with the Punjabi film Bambukat in 2016, earning a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Filmfare Awards Punjabi.

In 2018, she made her Hindi film debut with Brij Mohan Amar Rahe. Thakur is widely appreciated for her performances in films like Chappad Phaad Ke and Shukranu, as well as the web series Broken But Beautiful.

Born on November 13, 1991, into a Hindu Rajput family in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, Sheetal Thakur pursued her education at the University of Delhi. During her college years, she participated in the Femina Miss Himachal Pradesh competition and was awarded the title of “Miss Beautiful Smile.”

Sheetal Thakur began dating actor Vikrant Massey in 2015, before the two starred together in the web series Broken But Beautiful. Their engagement took place in November 2019.

The couple registered their marriage on February 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Versova residence. A few days later, on February 18, 2022, they celebrated their union with a traditional wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. Thakur and Massey are now proud parents of a child.

ALSO READ: ‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

Filed under

Bollywood News celebrity news Trending news Vikrant Massey vikrant massey retiring vikrant massey wife

Advertisement

Also Read

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess Sita- Here’s What Happened!

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess...

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was Her Age Difference With Leonardo DiCaprio?

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was...

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh And Kareena Kapoor Khan Take Big Awards Home, Check Full List Of Winners Here

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh And Kareena Kapoor Khan Take Big Awards Home, Check...

USPL Season 3: New York Cowboys vs New Jersey Titans Prove To Be A Thrilling Eliminator

USPL Season 3: New York Cowboys vs New Jersey Titans Prove To Be A Thrilling...

Entertainment

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess Sita- Here’s What Happened!

Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

‘Last 2 Movies,’ Says Vikrant Massey As He Announces Sudden Retirement From Acting At 37

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was Her Age Difference With Leonardo DiCaprio?

How Old Was Margot Robbie While Filming The Wolf of Wall Street And What Was

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh And Kareena Kapoor Khan Take Big Awards Home, Check Full List Of Winners Here

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024: Diljit Dosanjh And Kareena Kapoor Khan Take Big Awards Home, Check

Who Was Shobitha Shivanna? 30-Year-Old Kannada Actress Found Dead At Her Apartment

Who Was Shobitha Shivanna? 30-Year-Old Kannada Actress Found Dead At Her Apartment

Advertisement

Lifestyle

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

One Can Never Guess The Name Of The Most Searched Cocktail, Starts With ‘Porn…’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox