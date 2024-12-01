Who Is Sheetal Thakur? Vikrant Massey’s Wife Once Said She ‘Would Not Want To Watch’ Him After Fame Got To His Head

After transitioning to films, Vikrant enjoyed another wave of popularity with projects like Lootera and A Death in the Gunj. During this time, he adopted certain behaviors expected of a “star,” including hiring PR agencies and advisors.

Actor Vikrant Massey recently opened up about his early brush with fame, his struggles with social anxiety, and the pivotal role his wife, Sheetal Thakur, played in keeping him grounded.

Speaking on a podcast, Vikrant candidly discussed his journey from television stardom to films, and the challenges of navigating success at a young age.

Vikrant Massey’s Early Fame and Its Impact

Vikrant revealed that he gained widespread recognition at just 21 with the hit television show Balika Vadhu. The transition from being an everyday person to a public figure was swift and unsettling.

“I was the guy who’d grab bhajiya pao at Andheri station, but that became impossible after Balika Vadhu. This happened 16 years ago, and I’m still processing it,” Vikrant shared. He admitted that while fame didn’t come overnight, the changes in people around him were rapid and overwhelming.

After transitioning to films, Vikrant enjoyed another wave of popularity with projects like Lootera and A Death in the Gunj. During this time, he adopted certain behaviors expected of a “star,” including hiring PR agencies and advisors.

However, he quickly realized this wasn’t true to his nature. “People told me to ‘appear your weight,’ so I gave it a try. But after four or five months of living like that, I failed miserably,” he admitted.

Vikrant Massey Grounded by Family and Wife

Vikrant credits his family, especially his wife, Sheetal, for giving him a reality check when fame started affecting his behavior. Sheetal was blunt about his attempts to fit into the celebrity mold, telling him, “You’re making a fool of yourself. If you keep this up, I would not want to watch you. Focus on your work.” Her words struck a chord with Vikrant, who described her as his “mirror” and “reality check.” He also acknowledged his mother’s role in keeping him grounded.

Vikrant also discussed his struggles with social anxiety, which he believes stems from his early fame. “I’ve had massive social anxiety. Maybe it’s because I became famous so young. I still don’t have a clear answer for it,” he confessed.

Vikrant’s career began with popular TV shows like Balika Vadhu and Dharam Veer. His film journey started with critically acclaimed projects such as Lootera and A Death in the Gunj. His biggest success to date came with the 2023 theatrical hit 12th Fail. Up next, he will reprise his role in the sequel Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba.

Through it all, Vikrant has learned the importance of staying authentic and focusing on what matters most—his craft and personal relationships.

Who Is Sheetal Thakur?

Sheetal Thakur is an Indian actress primarily recognized for her work in Hindi films and streaming television series. She began her acting journey with the Punjabi film Bambukat in 2016, earning a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Filmfare Awards Punjabi.

In 2018, she made her Hindi film debut with Brij Mohan Amar Rahe. Thakur is widely appreciated for her performances in films like Chappad Phaad Ke and Shukranu, as well as the web series Broken But Beautiful.

Born on November 13, 1991, into a Hindu Rajput family in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, Sheetal Thakur pursued her education at the University of Delhi. During her college years, she participated in the Femina Miss Himachal Pradesh competition and was awarded the title of “Miss Beautiful Smile.”

Sheetal Thakur began dating actor Vikrant Massey in 2015, before the two starred together in the web series Broken But Beautiful. Their engagement took place in November 2019.

The couple registered their marriage on February 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Versova residence. A few days later, on February 18, 2022, they celebrated their union with a traditional wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. Thakur and Massey are now proud parents of a child.