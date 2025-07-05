Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Who is Tania? Punjabi Actress’ Father In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Punjab By Unknown Assailants

Who is Tania? Punjabi Actress’ Father In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Punjab By Unknown Assailants

Qismat fame actress Tania is currently going through a terrible phase as two assailants, posing as patients had fired on her father Dr. Anil Jit Singh Kamboj. This shocking incident took place when the doctor was in his clinic Harbans Nursing Home located in Kot Ise Khan, Moga, Punjab.

Qismat fame actress Tania and her father

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 15:46:56 IST

Film Qismat fame Punjabi actress Tania is currently dominating the news headlines after two assailants posing as patients fired multiple times at her father Dr. Anil Jit Singh Kamboj in his clinic Harbans Nursing Home located in Kot Ise Khan, Moga, Punjab. According to a report by Punjab Mania, eyewitnesses revealed that the attackers came to the clinic under the guise of patients, and shot two bullets at the doctor when he started attending to them. He has now been admitted to a private hospital and is currently reported to be in a critical condition. Confirming these claims, the Superintendent of Police (Moga) said that the assailants came with a plan, approached Dr. Kamboj posing as patients and then fired at close range. The Moga SP said that they are investigating all possible angles, including extortion threats. Investigators have added that post the attack, the killers escaped on a motorcycle. 

Investigation underway to apprehend the assailants

Police authorities have mentioned that Dr. Kamboj was receiving threats in the past but didn’t filed any official complaint regarding it. The area around the clinic has been sealed off and the forensic teams are also examining the crime scene. The administration has set police checkpoints across Moga to speed up the search.

Tania’s team issues the statement regarding her father’s attack

Tania’s team has issued a statement on behalf of her and her family. The team added that this is an extremely critical and emotional time for her and her family. They further added that the media should respect their privacy and give them the space they need to process this. The team also urged everyone to be sensitive and refrain from speculation or creating stories around the situation. “Thank you for your understanding and support”, they ended the note with this line. 

Also read: Kannada Row: Bengaluru Court Restrains Kamal Haasan from “Defamatory” Comments

Tags: Dr Anil Jit Singh KambojPunjabi Actress TaniaPunjabi Actress Tania father
