Vicky Kaushal portrays the Maratha king with raw intensity, embodying bravery, wisdom, and resilience as he confronts the Mughal forces.

The much-anticipated trailer of Chhava, featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has been unveiled. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Diana Penty, and Akshaye Khanna in prominent roles.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky Kaushal portrays the Maratha king with raw intensity, embodying bravery, wisdom, and resilience as he confronts the Mughal forces. Rashmika Mandanna, essaying the role of Maharani Yesubai, Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife, makes a strong impression with her impactful performance.

Who Was Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj?

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was the second ruler of the Maratha Empire and one of India’s most valiant and patriotic leaders. Born on 14th May 1657, Sambhaji is celebrated for his unwavering courage, military prowess, and dedication to protecting the sovereignty of the Maratha Empire against foreign invaders and domestic adversaries.

Early Life and Education

Sambhaji Maharaj was born to Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai at Purandar Fort. After losing his mother at a young age, he was raised under the guidance of his grandmother, Jijabai, and other Maratha nobles. Sambhaji received a comprehensive education that included training in Sanskrit, politics, military strategy, and administrative governance, preparing him to take on significant leadership roles in the empire.

Ascension to the Throne

After Shivaji Maharaj’s death in 1680, Sambhaji ascended the throne at the age of 23, despite facing opposition from certain factions within the Maratha court. His coronation was a pivotal moment, marking the continuation of Shivaji’s legacy in defending the Maratha Empire from Mughal dominance.

Military Achievements

Sambhaji Maharaj is best known for his exceptional military campaigns against the Mughal Empire, led by Emperor Aurangzeb. His leadership significantly slowed Mughal advances in the Deccan region, earning him the reputation of being a formidable warrior. Some of his notable campaigns include:

Defense of the Maratha Empire: He successfully resisted multiple Mughal invasions and expanded Maratha influence in South India.

Naval Strength: Sambhaji strengthened the Maratha navy, ensuring control over coastal territories and safeguarding trade routes.

Cultural Contributions

Sambhaji Maharaj was a scholar and a polyglot, proficient in multiple languages, including Sanskrit, Marathi, and Persian. He authored “Budhbhushanam,” a treatise on politics and governance, showcasing his intellectual depth and vision for effective administration.

Martyrdom

In 1689, Sambhaji Maharaj was captured by Mughal forces due to treachery. Refusing to convert to Islam or compromise the interests of the Maratha Empire, he faced brutal torture and execution under Aurangzeb’s orders. His martyrdom on 11th March 1689 made him a symbol of resistance and sacrifice in the face of tyranny.

Legacy

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s contributions to the Maratha Empire and Indian history remain unparalleled. His bravery and dedication to protecting his people are celebrated in folklore, literature, and monuments across Maharashtra. He is revered as a warrior king who upheld the ideals of justice, independence, and devotion to his homeland.

His life continues to inspire countless Indians, and his legacy is immortalized in cultural and historical narratives as a testament to his enduring courage and patriotism.

ALSO READ: Chhaava Trailer: These Five Powerful Dialogues By Vicky Kaushal Will Awaken The Warrior In You