Who Was Gurmeet Maan? Punjabi Folk Singer Dies Days After Rajvir Jawanda’s Tragic Death

Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Maan has passed away, days after the tragic death of Rajvir Jawanda, leaving the Punjab music industry in shock. Known for his earthy voice and folk duets with Preet Payal, Maan was celebrated as the “true son of Punjab” for keeping traditional music alive.

Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Maan passes away (Photo: X)

Published: October 11, 2025 17:23:43 IST

One of the most popular folk singers in Punjab Gurmeet Maan died a few days following the untimely death of Rajvir Jawanda. The industry appears to have lost its heartbeat consecutively.

Gurmeet Maan was not only a singer, but was famous due to his earthly appeal and roots. His voice was representative of the Punjab.

He sang the land, people and their tales, the sort that make you get back to the good old days, and was an officer of the Punjab Police, born in Ropar. His voice was something genuine and old-fashioned. 

Fans Call Him “A True Son Of Punjab”

Gurmeet Maan had earned a tradition of soulful music over the years. His duets with Preet Payal were folk gold to the folk lovers of the folk music in the folk themes that were played at the weddings, melas and every single home where Punjab traditions have been preserved.

When the news of his death was announced, social media was filled with tributes. The fans referred to him as a real son of Punjab whose voice was like a homeland. It is tragic to many who have been brought up listening to his music when it was harvest time or when the family gets together.

The timing makes it harder. Rajvir Jawanda, the young and bright prodigy of the industry, died in a tragic road accident on a motorcycle few days ago on September 27 in an accident near Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. The music scene of Punjab has not even had time to rest between losses.

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 5:23 PM IST
QUICK LINKS