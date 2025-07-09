Who Was Humaira Asghar? Everything You Need To Know About The Pakistani Actress Found Dead in Karachi Apartment

Pakistani Actress Humaira Asghar Ali, was found dead by the police officials in her apartment in Karachi’s upscale Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase VI on July 8, 2025. Reportedly the body was discovered after two weeks of her death in a state of decomposition, sending shockwaves through Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Humaira Asghar’s Dead Body Found In Apartment

South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza told Pakistani news portal Images that Humaira’s body was recovered from an apartment in the Ittehad Commercial area. The Gizri police had arrived at the residence around 3:15 pm on the orders of a local court.

As per the police officials, Humaira is believed to have passed away nearly two weeks of the discovery of her body. The body was discovered after the landlord was unable to reach her and approached the court to initiate eviction after not getting his rent.

There was no response at the door and when the police officers entered the apartment, they found the decomposed body of Humaira, the apartment was locked from inside and further investigation is still going on.

Humaira Asghar’s Early Life And Career

Humaira Asghar Ali was born on October 10, 1992, in Lahore, Pakistan. She embarked on a vibrant journey in the arts, earning both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from the esteemed National College of Arts in Lahore.

After completing her education , Humaira quickly made a name for herself by participating in Tamasha Ghar, a popular Pakistani reality show on ARY Digital that shares a similar vibe to Big Brother. She also made her mark in the 2015 action-thriller film Jalaibee, where she took on the role of a model, solidifying her status in Pakistan’s entertainment scene.

Humaira has further been a part of several Pakistani Dramas , such as Just Married, Chal Dil Mere, Ehsaan Faramosh, and Guru, proving her versatility as an actress. Beyond her acting career, she was also quite popular on social media for her content with a heavy loyal fanbase.

Also Read: Apoorva Mukhija, Raj Kundra & Ram Kapoor: Bigg Boss 19’s Most Anticipated Contestants