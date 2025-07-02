Who Was Lee Seo Yi? South Korean Actress Passes Away At 43

Lee Seo Yi, famous South Korean actress has died at the age of 43, according to a social media post by someone identifying themselves as the manager of Lee. According to the post, the actress passed away on June 20, 2025.

“This is Song Seo Bin, manager of actress Lee Seo Yi,” read the Instagram caption alongside a black-and-white photo of the actress.

Lee Seo Yi Died On June 20

The manager announced that the actress died on June 20, 2025. The cause of death is not known yet.

“A radiant, beautiful, lovely and kind unnie became a star in the sky on June 20, 2025, so I leave this message here.”

Also Read: After Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian Spills The Secrets Of Her Multiple Surgeries Including Botox And Salmon Sperm Facials

The post further read, “I know many of you must be shocked and deeply saddened by the news of her passing, but I kindly ask that you pray so that she may go to a good and beautiful place.”

The manager also informed followers that anyone wishing to know where the actress is resting can reach out through the handle @songsong_seo.

Who Was Lee Seo Yi?

Lee Seo Yi was born in 1982 and most recently appeared in the tvN drama The Divorce Insurance, where she played the role of a baker in the fifth episode of the series starring Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Da Hee.

Her acting career began in earnest with the 2013 MBC historical drama Hur Jun, the Original Story. Over the years, she took on various supporting and guest roles in television dramas such as Cheongdamdong Scandal, City of the Sun, Bravo My Life, Romance Special Law and Pegasus Market.

She also had several film appearances to her credit, including roles in Killing Romance, How to Live in This World, The King, The Royal Traitor, and Scarlet Innocence.

Lee Seo Yi Academic Background

Lee Seo featured prominent actors such as Lee Hae Nee, Lee Sun Kyun, Gong Myung, Zo In Sung, Jung Woo Sung, Ryu Jun Yeol, Han Seok Kyu, Go Soo, Park Shin Hye, Yoo Yeon Seok, Ma Dong Seok, and Esom, in her films.

Lee Seo Yi was known for her academic background beyond being an actress. She majored in Czech and Slovak studies at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. She later pursued graduate studies at Pusan National University.

Her Instagram account @eseoe242 suggests that she may also have also worked as a florist. Many posts featured her posing with floral arrangements.

Also Read: Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal