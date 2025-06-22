Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Who Was Tushar Ghadigaonkar? Marathi Actor Dies By Suicide Amid Lack Of Work At Age 34

Who Was Tushar Ghadigaonkar? Marathi Actor Dies By Suicide Amid Lack Of Work At Age 34

Marathi actor and director Tushar Ghadigaonkar, aged 34, was found dead by suicide in his Goregaon West home, Mumbai police confirmed. His sudden passing has stunned the Marathi film and theatre community

Tushar Ghadigaonkar, a versatile Marathi actor known for his work in theatre, film, and television, was found dead in Mumbai at 34 amid concerns over mental health and career pressures
Tushar Ghadigaonkar, a versatile Marathi actor known for his work in theatre, film, and television, was found dead in Mumbai at 34 amid concerns over mental health and career pressures

June 22, 2025 15:57:15 IST

Tushar Ghadigaonkar, a popular Marathi actor, was discovered dead in his flat in Goregaon West, Mumbai. He was 34 years old and was found lifeless on Friday, June 21. The police verified the event and have filed an accidental death report.

Mental Health Issues and Professional Pressure
Initial investigations suggest that Ghadigaonkar may have been under significant mental stress in recent months.

Sources close to him revealed that he had been struggling emotionally due to a lack of steady work. Reports also indicate that he was battling alcohol dependency. 

While no suicide note was recovered, officers noted signs consistent with emotional distress.

Career Across Stage and Screen

Tushar was a talent with versatility in Marathi theatre, TV, and film.

Some of his prominent TV shows were Tumchi Mulgi Kay Karte, Sukhacha Sarini He Man Baware, and Lavangi Mirchi. 

He also worked in some movies like Zombivli, Unad, and the Hindi film Malaal. Apart from acting, he had directed TV work and started his own music label, Ghanta Naad Production.

Friends and Colleagues React

His death has been a shock to the Marathi entertainment community.

Friends and fellow actors have mourned his death, recalling him as an uncompromising and down-to-earth artist.

Actor Ankur Wadhve used social media to write an emotional tribute, calling on people to freely talk about mental health.

A Call for Awareness

The death of Tushar has again brought into focus the emotional cost that creative industry workers frequently pay behind the scenes.

The entertainment industry is now being called on to take mental health more seriously and produce freer spaces of dialogue, support, and intervention.

Tushar Ghadigaonkar’s tragic death serves as a poignant reminder that success will not protect anyone from internal battles.

While fans and fellow workers grieve his passing, his story also highlights the need for mental health treatment in the arts and entertainment industry.

Tags: latest entertainment newsmarathi film industrytushar ghadigaonkar
Advertisement

