Home > Entertainment > Why Are Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, And Raveena Tandon Furious About A Supreme Court Order?

Why Are Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, And Raveena Tandon Furious About A Supreme Court Order?

India’s Supreme Court ordered removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, triggering massive backlash. Celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Raveena Tandon criticized the decision, calling for compassion, better sterilization, and humane solutions over mass relocation.

Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Demand Compassion Over Cruelty
Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Demand Compassion Over Cruelty

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 12, 2025 11:13:08 IST

India’s Supreme Court recently passed an order that’s left animal lovers, activists, and many citizens deeply unsettled. In a sweeping move, the court has given authorities just eight weeks to remove all stray dogs from the streets of Delhi-NCR and send them to shelters.

Supreme Court’s Stray Dog Order Sparks Outrage: Animal Lovers Call It a ‘Death Sentence in Disguise’

 The goal? To control the rising number of dog bites and rabies cases. But to many, it feels like something much darker a mass relocation that could quietly become a death sentence.

The backlash was immediate, and loud. Animal rights groups called the decision “unscientific” and “inhumane.” For people who’ve spent years caring for stray dogs in their neighborhoods, the order feels like betrayal. These animals aren’t just strays they’re part of communities, part of people’s daily lives.

Bollywood Slams Stray Dog Crackdown: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Demand Compassion Over Cruelty

Bollywood wasn’t silent either. Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram with the blunt question: “Is there just no compassion left?” Varun Dhawan echoed her sentiments, pushing for empathy over elimination. And Raveena Tandon didn’t mince words—she pointed fingers at local bodies for failing to carry out proper sterilization and vaccination drives in the first place.

At the heart of the issue is this: can you solve a public health crisis by removing a living, breathing population of animals like they’re trash? Critics argue the move is not just cruel, but short-sighted. Without real systems in place—better waste management, sterilization, education—this problem isn’t going away. It’s just being hidden.

The ruling has cracked open a deeper conversation about how we treat the most voiceless among us. And right now, a lot of people are asking the same thing: when did we lose our humanity?

 

Tags: Delhi stray dogsSupreme Court stray dog order










