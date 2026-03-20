Why CBFC Declined Certification For Oscar-Nominated Film ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ In India Amid Fears Over India-Israel Ties?

The critically acclaimed film The Voice of Hind Rajab, which earned a nomination at the Academy Awards this year in the Best International Feature category, has reportedly been blocked from release in India. The film, widely praised on the global festival circuit, was scheduled to hit Indian theatres in March but will now not be released.

CBFC Refuses Certification Over Diplomatic Concerns

According to reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) declined to certify the film, citing concerns that its release could strain India’s diplomatic relationship with Israel.

The film’s Indian distributor, Manoj Nandwana, told Variety that a CBFC member allegedly said, “If it gets released, it would break up the India-Israel relationship.” The claim has sparked debate over censorship and the role of political sensitivities in film certification.

Distributor Questions the Decision

Nandwana criticised the decision, arguing that fears over diplomatic fallout are misplaced. He pointed out that the film has already been released in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, and France many of which maintain strong ties with Israel.

“The India-Israel relationship is so strong that it’s unrealistic to think a film could damage it,” he reportedly said, adding that the move amounts to unnecessary censorship.

What the Film Is About

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, the film is a docudrama based on the real-life story of a six-year-old Palestinian girl trapped in a car in war-torn Gaza.

It follows members of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society as they attempt to rescue the child amid ongoing military operations. The story is inspired by the killing of Hind Rajab during the Gaza conflict in January 2024, an incident that triggered global outrage over alleged human rights violations.

Global Recognition and Awards

Despite the controversy in India, the film has received widespread international acclaim. It premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize along with several parallel honours.

The film also secured nominations at major global platforms, including the Golden Globe Awards and the Oscars, further cementing its critical success.

Censorship vs Diplomacy Debate Rekindled

The CBFC’s reported refusal has reignited discussions around censorship in India, particularly when films touch upon geopolitically sensitive issues. Critics argue that artistic expression should not be curtailed due to diplomatic considerations, while others believe regulatory bodies must weigh potential public and political impact.

As the debate continues, the fate of The Voice of Hind Rajab in India remains uncertain, highlighting the complex intersection of cinema, politics, and international relations.

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