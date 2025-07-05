Live Tv
90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Telangana work hours policy Bihar Election 2025 America Party Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Why Did Ranveer Singh Delete All His Instagram Posts On Birthday? Actor's Surprise Move Leaves The Internet Puzzled

Why Did Ranveer Singh Delete All His Instagram Posts On Birthday? Actor’s Surprise Move Leaves The Internet Puzzled

Ranveer Singh deleted all his Instagram posts ahead of his birthday, leaving fans puzzled. A cryptic story hinting at “12:12” suggests a possible teaser for his upcoming film Dhurandhar. Whether a reset or strategy, it’s sparked buzz across the internet

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 03:51:39 IST

Just ahead of his 40th birthday, Ranveer Singh—forever flamboyant, often unpredictable—did something quietly radical. His entire Instagram feed disappeared. In a space that once pulsed with maximalist fashion, cinematic behind-the-scenes, and curated chaos, there was suddenly nothing. No profile photo. No trace of his journey through the years. Just a clean grid, blank and humming with absence.

But before the silence could settle, a flicker: one Instagram story. A pair of crossed swords, stark against black, accompanied only by the numbers “12:12.” No caption. No hint. Just enough to stoke speculation across fan circles and film circles alike.

Was this a digital detox? A symbolic rebirth? Or something more calculated?

Ranveer Singh’s Digital Disappearance: A Teaser Cloaked in Silence

Insiders believe this is no random cleanse. It’s a setup. A performance, even. According to sources close to production, Ranveer is prepping for the reveal of his next major project—Dhurandhar—a high-octane spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar. With a cast reportedly including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Yami Gautam, the film’s teaser is expected to drop at exactly 12:12 PM on Ranveer’s birthday.

“It’s a strategy few others could pull off,” fans murmured. Known for his theatrical instincts and deep understanding of showmanship, Ranveer seems to be flipping the usual promotional playbook. Instead of noise, he’s gone with negation. Archive everything. Say nothing. Watch the world talk.

Some are calling it a masterstroke in digital suspense. Others can’t help but marvel at the effort it must’ve taken to vanish years’ worth of content.

Ranveer Singh and the Power of Going Quiet in a Noisy World

But in an era where celebrity is synonymous with constant online presence, Ranveer’s move lands differently. It’s not just bold—it’s cinematic.

Maybe it’s about a film. Maybe it’s something more internal, a personal pivot cloaked in public ambiguity.

Whatever it is, one thing is certain: Ranveer doesn’t just post. He performs. Even when it’s with silence.

