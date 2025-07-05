Nargis Fakhri Embraces the Extreme: A Nine-Day Water Fast to Cleanse, Center, and Reclaim Energy

In an industry where the beauty secrets are often whispered or kept a mystery, Nargis Fakhri has pulled back the curtain with honesty. Known for her bold screen presence and enviable glow, the Bollywood actress recently revealed a wellness practice that sounds more like a test of will than a routine, nine days, no food just water. And she practices the same twice a year.

The actress, graced the screen with her presence in Housefull 5. She spoke with calm conviction about the regimen. To some, it may sound excessive, to her, it’s essential for the goals she has set for her own self.

Nargis Fakhri’s water fast is her path to clarity and control

I just drink water for nine days,” she shared, matter of factly. “It’s not easy, but it really clears your system and gives you a whole new level of mental clarity. Plus, I feel amazing after it’s done.”



Undoubtedly, this is no casual or a regular practised cleanse. It’s a discipline both physical and psychological that she commits to every six months. Why she does it? A deep intense reset, a renewed energy, and what she describes as feeling “snatched.” But she doesn’t romanticize it. The fast, she admits, demands preparation and respect.



Not a quick fix, but a ritual, Nargis Fakhri owns her extremes with grace

She’s quick to caution, this isn’t for everyone. “Consult someone,” she implies between the lines because the body, after all, isn’t a trend to toy with.



And yet, there’s something deeply human in the way she frames it not as a quick fix, but as a ritual, a personal reckoning with her own thresholds.



With cameras soon rolling and scripts piling up, Nargis is also looking ahead. Comedy, action, drama she’s ready to reintroduce herself, but on her terms.



Extreme? Most likely. Admirable? Unquestionably. In an age of filtered truths and wellness fads, Nargis Fakhri’s approach stands out not because it’s easy, but because it’s hers.

