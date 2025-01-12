Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Why Did Rashmika Mandanna Apologise To Her Directors? Actress Vows To Be ‘Back Soon’

Rashmika is riding high on the success of "Pushpa 2: The Rule," starring alongside Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Directed by Sukumar, the film has garnered widespread acclaim.

Why Did Rashmika Mandanna Apologise To Her Directors? Actress Vows To Be ‘Back Soon’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has shared a health update after sustaining a leg injury during a workout session at her gym. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she posted photos and expressed her regret for the delays this may cause in her upcoming film projects.

In her Instagram post, Rashmika included pictures where she is seen sitting on a chair with her injured feet resting on a cushion. Dressed in a shirt and trousers, the actor struck playful poses, showcasing her upbeat spirit despite the setback.

Apology to Filmmakers and Fans

Addressing her directors and fans, Rashmika wrote, “Well… happy New Year to me, I guess! Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine. Now I’m in ‘hop mode’ for the next few weeks or months, so seems like I’ll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera!”

She also apologized to the directors of her upcoming films for the delay, saying, “Sorry for the delay…I’ll be back soon enough, just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping). In the meantime, if you need me…I’ll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout.”

A source close to Rashmika revealed to Hindustan Times that the actor is resting and recovering well. While the injury has temporarily paused the filming of her projects, she is reportedly feeling better and is expected to resume work soon.

Rashmika Mandann’s Upcoming Projects

Rashmika is riding high on the success of “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” starring alongside Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. Directed by Sukumar, the film has garnered widespread acclaim.

Her upcoming projects include “Sikandar,” where she stars opposite Salman Khan under the direction of AR Murugadoss. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also features Kajal Aggarwal and is set for an Eid 2025 release.

Additionally, Rashmika will appear in “The Girlfriend,” directed by Rahul Ravindran, with the teaser unveiled by her rumored boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda. Other films in her pipeline include Thama, Chhava, and Kubera.

Despite the injury, Rashmika’s light-hearted approach and determination to recover quickly have left her fans hopeful for her return to action soon.

Filed under

celebrity news Pushpa 2 Rashmika Mandanna

Advertisement

