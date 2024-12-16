Why Did Zakir Hussain Change His Surname? Tabla Maestro’s Mother Thought He’s Bringing The Bad Luck

Beyond music, Zakir Hussain made a mark in cinema. In 1989, he debuted in the British film Heat and Dust, where he not only acted but also composed its soundtrack. This dual role highlighted his artistic versatility.

Ustad Zakir Hussain, the globally renowned tabla maestro, passed away early Monday at the age of 73, leaving behind a monumental legacy in Indian classical music. His journey was marked by exceptional milestones, lesser-known anecdotes, and an unwavering dedication to his art.

From performing on stage at the tender age of seven to becoming a global cultural ambassador for Indian music, Zakir Hussain’s life was filled with fascinating stories. His illustrious career included achievements such as Grammy wins, a historic performance at the White House, and a successful foray into cinema.

What Was Zakir Hussain’s Original Surname?

Although Zakir Hussain’s name is synonymous with excellence in Indian classical music, his original family name was Qureshi. He later adopted “Hussain” to honor his father, Ustad Alla Rakha. This transition reflected his deep-rooted familial and musical heritage.

Interestingly, his name “Zakir Hussain” was suggested by a saint, who believed it would bring good fortune to his family, marking a spiritual beginning to his remarkable journey.

In a 2018 interview, “I was the first son born after three daughters. When I was born my father was very ill, and his health deteriorated. So my mother wondered if her son was bringing bad luck. But a few days into my birth, a saint called my mother and told her that she should not shun me and instead take care of me.”

Zakir further shared, “He told my mother to call me Zakir Hussain and that would bring her luck. He also told her to make me the fakir of Imam Hussain. We are Sunni Muslims and Imam Hussain a Shia. Since the advice came from the saint, his mother followed it and named me Zakir Hussain instead of giving the family name Qureshi.”

Hussain’s journey into music began almost as soon as he could hold a tabla. By the age of one, his father was introducing him to the beats, considering them a form of prayer. At just seven, Zakir gave his first public performance, and by 11, he was touring internationally, showcasing his unparalleled talent to the world. His childhood routine was rigorous yet fulfilling, starting as early as 3 a.m. with tabla practice and recitation of slokas before attending Quran lessons.

Beyond music, Zakir Hussain made a mark in cinema. In 1989, he debuted in the British film Heat and Dust, where he not only acted but also composed its soundtrack. This dual role highlighted his artistic versatility, further expanding his influence beyond traditional music circles.

Historic Performance at the White House

In 2010, Zakir became the first Indian musician to perform at the White House under the invitation of President Barack Obama. The event, part of the All-Star Global Concert, underscored his international acclaim and his role as a cultural ambassador for India.

Zakir Hussain married Italian-American Kathak dancer Antonia Minnecola in 1978. Their union beautifully merged Indian classical music and dance with Western influences, creating a vibrant cultural blend. The couple raised two daughters, continuing their family’s artistic legacy.

Awards and Accolades

Hussain’s dedication to his craft earned him numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. His Grammy achievements were equally remarkable, with four wins from seven nominations. In 2024, he won the Best Global Music Performance Grammy for his collaboration with Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia.

Zakir believed that talent alone was not enough, emphasizing the value of hard work. He often recalled his father’s journey from a family of farmers and soldiers to becoming an Ustad, crediting sheer dedication for his success. Zakir himself followed this ethos, maintaining a rigorous practice schedule from a young age.

Hussain’s extraordinary life has been immortalized in the book A Life for Music by Nasreen Munni Kabir, where he shared his experiences, anecdotes, and reflections on his unparalleled journey.

Zakir Hussain’s life was a rhythmic masterpiece, blending tradition, innovation, and perseverance. Whether through his mesmerizing tabla performances or his profound cultural impact, he leaves behind a legacy that will resonate across generations, inspiring countless musicians and admirers worldwide.

