Monday, December 16, 2024
Zakir Hussain, Tabla Maestro Dies At 73 Due To Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, Family Statement Confirms

The world of music has lost one of its greatest legends. Tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain, 73, passed away in San Francisco, leaving behind a monumental legacy that will resonate for generations.

Zakir Hussain, the renowned Tabla virtuoso, has passed away at the age of 73 in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. His family confirmed the heartbreaking news on Monday. Hussain’s death marks the end of an era in the world of Indian classical music, leaving behind a profound legacy cherished by music lovers across the globe.

Influence transcended borders

Zakir Hussain, known for his extraordinary skill and mastery over the tabla, was not only a virtuoso but also a respected teacher and mentor. His influence transcended borders, and his music resonated with audiences from all walks of life. The tabla legend’s contributions to both Indian and global music have left an indelible mark, ensuring his legacy will continue to inspire generations.

In 2019, Hussain performed in Ahmedabad to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of his father, the legendary tabla maestro Ustad Alla Rakha, reflecting his deep connection to his musical roots. The image of Hussain playing during this momentous occasion remains etched in the hearts of many.

Zakir Hussain survived by wife and two daughters

Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and daughters Anisa Qureshi, Isabella Qureshi, along with their families. His brothers, Taufiq and Fazal Qureshi, and his sister, Khurshid Aulia, also mourn his loss. The family expressed deep sorrow while acknowledging the immense impact Hussain had on the world.

On Sunday, news surfaced that Hussain had been admitted to a San Francisco hospital’s ICU due to heart-related complications. However, earlier reports claimed that the tabla legend had passed away, sparking widespread concern. These rumors were swiftly dispelled by Hussain’s publicist, who confirmed that the musician was undergoing treatment and was still alive at the time. The family called for prayers and well wishes for his recovery, but unfortunately, the news of his passing followed shortly thereafter.

Family statement on Zakir Hussain legacy

In the official statement released on Monday, Zakir Hussain’s family shared their grief and celebrated his extraordinary life. “His prolific work as a teacher, mentor, and educator has left an indelible mark on countless musicians. He hoped to inspire the next generation to go further. He leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as a cultural ambassador and one of the greatest musicians of all time,” the family said.

Zakir Hussain’s passing leaves a void in the world of music, but his legacy will live on through his students, recordings, and the countless lives he touched through his artistry.

Filed under

ustad zakir hussain Zakir Hussain zakir hussain news

