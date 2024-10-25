Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Has Justin Timberlake Postponed Tour Dates?

Earlier this month, the singer postponed a concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, just an hour before it was due to start, citing an injury.

Why Has Justin Timberlake Postponed Tour Dates?

Singer Justin Timberlake has had to postpone several upcoming shows as he battles bronchitis and laryngitis. The singer shared the news on Instagram, explaining that his health issues have forced him to reschedule the performances.

“Hey guys — I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis. I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2. Thank you for understanding – I’ll make it up to you,” Timberlake wrote in his post.

The announcement came just a day before he was set to perform at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The show has now been moved to February 27.

Other cities affected by the rescheduling include Chicago, Grand Rapids, Detroit, Milwaukee, and St. Paul, with the new dates set for February 2024.

This isn’t the first time Timberlake has had to cancel shows recently.

Earlier this month, the singer postponed a concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, just an hour before it was due to start, citing an injury.
“I’m so sorry to postpone tonight’s show,” he said at the time, promising to make it up to fans.

While the Newark concert was quickly rescheduled, his show in Columbia, South Carolina, was canceled altogether.

MUST READ: What Role Will Brandon Sklenar Play In The Housemaid Alongside Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried?

Filed under

celebrity news hollywood Justin Timberlake Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Following Mumbai Eye’s Demise, LED Sphere Set To Transform Bandra Reclamation

Following Mumbai Eye’s Demise, LED Sphere Set To Transform Bandra Reclamation

THIS US Media Publication Has Endorsed Donald Trump Despite Criticising In The Past

THIS US Media Publication Has Endorsed Donald Trump Despite Criticising In The Past

Germany To Welcome 90,000 Skilled Indian Workers—A 350% Increase In Visa Quota

Germany To Welcome 90,000 Skilled Indian Workers—A 350% Increase In Visa Quota

Musk Donates $44 Million To Fuel Trump’s Campaign Drive

Musk Donates $44 Million To Fuel Trump’s Campaign Drive

New Delhi: CM Sukhu Visits ‘Himachal Niketan’ For Supporting Himachalis

New Delhi: CM Sukhu Visits ‘Himachal Niketan’ For Supporting Himachalis

Entertainment

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Shawn Mendes Drops Massive Hint About His Identity In New Song- Check Lyrics Here!

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And Love

Celebrating KK’s Bollywood Debut Anniversary, Create A Playlist With 7 Iconic Songs About Friendship And

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Telugu Actor NT Ramaswamy Slapped By Woman At ‘Love Reddy’ Screening’—Video Goes Viral

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Andrew Garfield and Amanda Dimoldenberg’s Long-Awaited ‘Chicken Shop Date’ Sets the Internet Ablaze

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox