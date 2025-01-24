The proposed plea deal reportedly included a six-month jail sentence, three years of probation, and other minor conditions for a gun-related assault charge.

The trial of Harlem rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, began Tuesday with the jury selection process. Rocky faces two felony charges related to a 2021 shooting incident involving Terrell Ephron, known as A$AP Relli from the A$AP Mob collective.

Rocky Rejects Plea Deal, Maintains Innocence

According to his attorney Joe Tacopina, A$AP Rocky rejected a plea agreement, choosing instead to stand trial. Speaking to ABC News, Tacopina stated, “Yes, he was offered a plea deal but declined because he is truly innocent.”

The rapper, who was charged on August 15, 2022, with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, allegedly fired a gun twice in Ephron’s direction during a dispute. Rocky pleaded not guilty, secured release on bond, and was instructed to avoid contact with Ephron.

Criticism arose during the jury selection process, with civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton highlighting concerns about a lack of diversity among prospective jurors. Sharpton noted that out of 106 candidates, only four were Black, and none of the first 30 potential jurors were Black.

Sharpton expressed his concerns on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “It is troubling that the jury pool appears to lack diversity, which could compromise A$AP Rocky’s right to a fair trial.” He added, “With such disproportionate representation in Los Angeles, the system seems flawed.”

Judge’s Interaction with Rocky’s Mother

Rocky’s family, including his mother, Renee Black, and sister, Erika B., attended Wednesday’s proceedings. A lighthearted exchange occurred between Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark S. Arnold and Black, as reported by legal journalist Meghann Cuniff.

When asked about his family members, Rocky identified his mother and sister. Tacopina joked, “You wouldn’t know who’s the mom, right?” Judge Arnold responded, “You must have had him when you were about 7?” Black clarified that she was 26 when Rocky was born.

The judge then added, “You are very beautiful. That’s on the record.”

If found guilty, A$AP Rocky could face a maximum prison sentence of 24 years.