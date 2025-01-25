Home
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to receive a ₹9 crore refund from the Maharashtra Government after overpaying for the conversion of his iconic sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, into full ownership status.

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

Bollywood superstar SRK is set to receive a ₹9 crore refund from the Maharashtra Government After overpaying for Mannat


Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to receive a ₹9 crore refund from the Maharashtra Government after overpaying for the conversion of his iconic sea-facing bungalow, Mannat, into full ownership status. The refund comes following the identification of a tabulation error that led to an excess payment.

Conversion of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat’s Lease to Full Ownership

In 2019, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, converted the lease of their heritage property in Bandra, Mumbai, to “Class 1 complete ownership.” This process allowed them to secure full ownership rights over the iconic bungalow, which is one of Mumbai’s most recognized landmarks.

To complete this conversion, the Khans paid a significant premium to the Maharashtra Government. According to officials, the payment was made based on calculations carried out at the time.

Discovery of the Overpayment For Shah Rukh’s Mannat

Suburban collector Satish Bagal confirmed on Saturday that a mistake was found in the calculations used to determine the premium. The error led to the Khans paying ₹9 crore more than what was required.

“After the discovery of the tabulation error, the Khans filed an application with the revenue authority requesting a refund,” Bagal stated. The request was reviewed and approved earlier this week.

Details on the Payment and Refund Process For Shah Rukh‘s Mannat

Although the exact amount paid by the Khans during the conversion was not immediately confirmed, reports suggest it exceeded ₹25 crore. The ₹9 crore refund is part of the excess amount calculated and paid during the conversion process.

Officials noted that the error was unintentional and acknowledged the Khans’ swift action in bringing the matter to their attention.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat: A Rare Case of High-Profile Refunds

The refund granted to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is a notable instance of a high-profile case involving land ownership in Mumbai. Mannat, located in the upscale Bandra area, is a heritage property and holds significant cultural value as the residence of one of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars.

Officials emphasized that the refund was processed in line with standard procedures. “This demonstrates the government’s commitment to transparency and fairness,” said a senior official from the revenue department.

The Khans have not issued a public statement about the refund, but the development reflects the importance of meticulous scrutiny in land and property dealings, especially for high-value properties like Mannat.

