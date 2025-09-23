LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Why Rashmika Mandanna Is Called the 'National Crush' of India

Why Rashmika Mandanna Is Called the ‘National Crush’ of India

Rashmika Mandanna, known for her charm, talent, and approachable persona, has earned the title of India’s “National Crush.” Her popularity spans South Indian cinema and Bollywood, with fans captivated by her expressive acting, bubbly personality, and relatability. This combination of talent and charisma has made her one of the most beloved and widely admired actresses in the country.

Why Rashmika Mandanna Is Called the ‘National Crush’ of India

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 23, 2025 16:38:14 IST

Rashmika Mandanna has captured the hearts of millions across India, earning the title of the ‘National Crush’ due to her natural charm, relatable personality, and stellar performances. Her rise from regional cinema to pan-India stardom has been marked by a blend of talent and approachability that resonates with audiences nationwide.

Early Beginnings and Breakthrough

Rashmika started her career with the Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016, where her fresh presence was widely appreciated. Over the next few years, she acted in successful films like Anjani Putra and Chamak, gaining a solid fan base. Her Telugu debut with Chalo further expanded her reach. However, it was the romantic comedy Geetha Govindam in 2018 opposite Vijay Deverakonda that became a major milestone, winning her critical acclaim and a Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress – Telugu.

Pan-India Recognition with Pushpa

The major breakthrough that took Rashmika to the national stage was her role in the pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise (2021). Playing Srivalli, she was praised for her natural acting and screen presence. The film’s massive popularity across India, especially in the Hindi-speaking belt, introduced Rashmika to a new audience. The viral song “Saami Saami” became synonymous with her effervescent style, skyrocketing her popularity.

Relatability and Social Media Presence

Rashmika’s down-to-earth nature both on and off screen contributes significantly to her ‘National Crush’ image. She actively engages with fans on social media with candid posts, glimpses of her daily life, and friendly interactions that make her approachable. Her modesty and humor have won over many, distinguishing her from typical celebrity aloofness.

A Versatile and Dedicated Actress

Beyond looks and charm, Rashmika’s versatility in selecting diverse roles across multiple languages sets her apart. From light-hearted romantic comedies to intense action dramas, she proves her acting mettle. Her consistent performances and choice of meaningful projects have earned her several awards and a place in Forbes India’s “30 Under 30”.

Cultural Impact and Fan Love

Rashmika’s widespread appeal transcends regional boundaries, making her a unifying figure in Indian cinema. The title ‘National Crush’ was even officially recognized by Google in 2020, symbolizing her enormous fanbase and cultural impact. Her genuine persona, coupled with cinematic success, cements her status as India’s beloved crush.

Rashmika Mandanna’s journey is a testament to talent, authenticity, and hard work. Her charm, combined with relatable humility, continues to win hearts, making her the true ‘National Crush’ of India.

This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only, highlighting Rashmika Mandanna’s public persona. Opinions are based on media coverage, fan admiration, and social media trends.

Tags: beloved actressBollywoodcharmfan favoritenational crushpopularityrashmika mandannarelatable personalitySouth Indian Cinematalent

Why Rashmika Mandanna Is Called the ‘National Crush’ of India

