Home > Entertainment > Why The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Missed Taylor Swift's Hits, Jenny Han Spills!

Why The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Missed Taylor Swift’s Hits, Jenny Han Spills!

Come on, spill the tea! Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty dials back on Taylor Swift's bops, leaving Swifties in shock. Jenny Han's coy "keep watching" hint has fans buzzing, will a major Swift track drop for Belly and Conrad's drama? Social Media is on fire with theories about a Tortured Poets moment!

Jenny Han Spills on Missing Taylor Swift Songs in Season 3
Jenny Han Spills on Missing Taylor Swift Songs in Season 3

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 8, 2025 04:17:37 IST

The fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty have been clamoring lately about where all of Taylor Swift’s songs have gone from Season 3. It is a far cry from the music styles of previous seasons that were so heavy on Swift. Recently, showrunner Jenny Han decided to address this issue, and it roused interest among everyone who considered themselves either a Swiftie or a fan of the series. 

Han’s Purposeful Change in the Storytelling

Jenny Han, the architect of the series, pointed out to Variety that the use of less Taylor Swift songs in Season 3 has a connection to the new plot twist of the story, which started airing on July 16, 2025. The first and second sections of the series contain 5 and 9 tracks of Swift songs, respectively, while Part 3 only includes “You’re Losing Me” in the premiere.

Fans speculate that this mirrors the absence of Belly’s inner monologue, a storytelling choice that inhibits the audience from witnessing her most private struggles. Han offered, “I guess… keep watching,” indicating some more Swift may appear later, with the big emotional moments.

The Legacy of the Swift’s Influence

If you’re a TSITP fan, you know that Taylor Swift’s music plays a significant role, songs such as “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” and “This Love (Taylor’s Version),” which defined the budding romance between Belly and Conrad.

Han, an ultimate self-proclaimed Swiftie, has in the past utilized the emotional beats of some songs from her catalogue, especially as they pertain to Belly’s coming-of-age journey. It’s like drama within a drama-the use of “Red” and “Daylight” in the Season 3 trailer emphasised that expectation, hence, the one Swift song thus far feels like a very bold departure.

Fan Theories Plus Future Hopes 

Swifties are raised on theories on Reddit and X. The main belief with many of them is that the sparse amount of Swift songs here marks Belly’s emotional distance from Conrad and Jeremiah.

Other posts on X dedicate themselves to convincing people Han is really careful, to really prime the molehill into a mountain to lead up to a massive climactic Swift needle drop, maybe from The Tortured Poets Department. As the plot unfolds in Season 3, anxious fans wait for Han to possibly pen a new iconic Swift moment for the show’s Swiftie audience.

Tags: hollywood, Jenny Han, Prime Video, the summer i turned pretty, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

Why The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Missed Taylor Swift’s Hits, Jenny Han Spills!

Why The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Missed Taylor Swift’s Hits, Jenny Han Spills!

Why The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Missed Taylor Swift’s Hits, Jenny Han Spills!
Why The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Missed Taylor Swift’s Hits, Jenny Han Spills!
Why The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Missed Taylor Swift’s Hits, Jenny Han Spills!
Why The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Missed Taylor Swift’s Hits, Jenny Han Spills!

