Fox’s Special Forces Season 4 Returns, Teresa Giudice, Jussie Smollett, Full Cast List Is Here!

Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 4, explode into different realms, starring 18 celebrities actually doing a reality show from September 25, 2025. This time, Morocco offers some rough terrain. From reality TV icons to sports celebrities, raw drama and redemption arcs are likely assured this season, with Teresa Giudice and Jussie Smollett being the names to beat.

Mother-Daughter Power Duo: Teresa and Gia Giudice

Real Housewives of New Jersey’s fiery personality Teresa Giudice goes with her daughter Gia to be a first-ever mother-and-daughter duo on the show. Teresa has been in reality TV since 2009, and she is no stranger to the public after serving 11 months imprisonment for fraud. Gia comes from Next Gen NYC.

With their mix of youthfulness and influencer power, they are likely to take on the strongest challenges to family bonds under military-style extreme competition. Expect highs and lows, clashes and dramas of emotional proportions as they navigate an urban war zone and death-defying tasks, such as crossing ladders 50 feet above ground.

Jussie’s Smollett Bold Return

Ill-fated Empire star Jussie Smollett is back on Fox with a vengeance. Special Forces marks his first big entrance back into television since the legal troubles that became headlines in 2019 over an alleged staged hate crime. Then in 2024, his conviction was vacated.

These brutal challenges of becoming a tunnel rat and swimming under the surface form part of his return to reality TV. His participation alongside a potential Netflix documentary on the subject of his case seems to bring speculation about resilience and judging by the public. Will Smollett’s endurance match the level of his emotional fortitude? The buzz is already surfacing on social platforms among fans.

A Diverse, Drama-Filled Cast

Those included as stars include reality names Brittany Cartwright (The Valley), Eva Marcille (RHOA), and Kody Brown (Sister Wives) alongside sports celebrities like NFL’s Johnny Manziel and Olympian Shawn Johnson East. Married couples like Eric and Jessie James Decker as well as Shawn and Andrew East throw relational stakes into the mix, and influencers such as Brianna LaPaglia.

Filmed in Morocco, the grueling challenges of this season would surely have viewers at home sobbing-but also cheering-on emotional breakdowns and triumphs. Special Forces Season 4 promises to enthrall with high levels of celebrity drama, extreme physical trials, and raw authenticity.

Also Read: Wednesday Season 2’s Shocking Betrayal! Who’s the Real Crow Master?