Why Was Francesca Eastwood Arrested? Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Got In BIG Trouble In LA Involving Visible Injuries

Francesca Eastwood, the daughter of Clint Eastwood, was arrested for felony domestic violence following an argument with her boyfriend in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old actress, whose mother is Frances Fisher, was driving in Beverly Hills with her partner when they became embroiled in a verbal dispute that allegedly turned physical, according to TMZ.

Why Was Francesca Eastwood Arrested?

After the altercation, Eastwood’s boyfriend contacted the police, who instructed him to drive to the Safety Zone at the Beverly Hills Police Department to meet with officers.

Upon arrival, the boyfriend had “visible injuries,” leading to Eastwood’s arrest and booking for felony domestic violence. Francesca is currently in a relationship with actor Alexander Wraith, and they have a six-year-old son together. It remains unclear whether Wraith is the victim in this incident.

Following the arrest, Wraith declined medical assistance, and Eastwood was released on a $50,000 bail. Francesca and Alexander had been together for some time before officially appearing as a couple on the red carpet in May 2018.

Who Is Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Eastwood?

Francesca Eastwood, daughter of Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher, has successfully forged her own path in Hollywood, moving from reality TV to the big screen.

Growing up on movie sets, Francesca made her film debut at the age of 2, starring alongside her mother in The Stars Fell on Henrietta, a film produced by her father. In the movie, she portrayed Fisher’s youngest daughter, a practical casting choice since Fisher was breastfeeding her at the time.

The trio collaborated again in the 1999 thriller True Crime, with Francesca, then 6, playing Clint Eastwood’s daughter, while Fisher played a district attorney.

After True Crime, Francesca took a break from acting, returning to the spotlight after high school when she seriously pursued her career. Fisher shared that neither she nor Clint had any concerns about Francesca following in their footsteps.

Born on August 7, 1993, in Redding, California, Francesca Ruth Eastwood is Clint’s seventh child and Fisher’s first. In 2013, Francesca earned the title of Miss Golden Globe, a prestigious role in which the children of actors assist during the awards ceremony, reflecting a long-standing tradition in Hollywood.

Francesca gained further attention in 2012 when she starred in the reality TV show Mrs. Eastwood & Company on E!, which offered a glimpse into the lives of Francesca, her stepmother Dina Eastwood, and half-sister Morgan Eastwood. The show wasn’t short on drama, including an infamous moment when Francesca and then-boyfriend, photographer Tyler Shields, burned a $100,000 Birkin bag during one of his photo shoots.

In 2018, Francesca became a mother with the birth of her son, Titan, whom she shares with her former boyfriend, Alexander Wraith. Titan is Clint Eastwood’s fifth grandchild and Fisher’s first.