Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Was Francesca Eastwood Arrested? Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Got In BIG Trouble In LA Involving Visible Injuries

Growing up on movie sets, Francesca made her film debut at the age of 2, starring alongside her mother in The Stars Fell on Henrietta, a film produced by her father.

Why Was Francesca Eastwood Arrested? Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Got In BIG Trouble In LA Involving Visible Injuries

Francesca Eastwood, the daughter of Clint Eastwood, was arrested for felony domestic violence following an argument with her boyfriend in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The 31-year-old actress, whose mother is Frances Fisher, was driving in Beverly Hills with her partner when they became embroiled in a verbal dispute that allegedly turned physical, according to TMZ.

Why Was Francesca Eastwood Arrested?

After the altercation, Eastwood’s boyfriend contacted the police, who instructed him to drive to the Safety Zone at the Beverly Hills Police Department to meet with officers.

Upon arrival, the boyfriend had “visible injuries,” leading to Eastwood’s arrest and booking for felony domestic violence. Francesca is currently in a relationship with actor Alexander Wraith, and they have a six-year-old son together. It remains unclear whether Wraith is the victim in this incident.

Following the arrest, Wraith declined medical assistance, and Eastwood was released on a $50,000 bail. Francesca and Alexander had been together for some time before officially appearing as a couple on the red carpet in May 2018.

Who Is Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Eastwood?

Francesca Eastwood, daughter of Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher, has successfully forged her own path in Hollywood, moving from reality TV to the big screen.

Growing up on movie sets, Francesca made her film debut at the age of 2, starring alongside her mother in The Stars Fell on Henrietta, a film produced by her father. In the movie, she portrayed Fisher’s youngest daughter, a practical casting choice since Fisher was breastfeeding her at the time.

The trio collaborated again in the 1999 thriller True Crime, with Francesca, then 6, playing Clint Eastwood’s daughter, while Fisher played a district attorney.

After True Crime, Francesca took a break from acting, returning to the spotlight after high school when she seriously pursued her career. Fisher shared that neither she nor Clint had any concerns about Francesca following in their footsteps.

Born on August 7, 1993, in Redding, California, Francesca Ruth Eastwood is Clint’s seventh child and Fisher’s first.  In 2013, Francesca earned the title of Miss Golden Globe, a prestigious role in which the children of actors assist during the awards ceremony, reflecting a long-standing tradition in Hollywood.

Francesca gained further attention in 2012 when she starred in the reality TV show Mrs. Eastwood & Company on E!, which offered a glimpse into the lives of Francesca, her stepmother Dina Eastwood, and half-sister Morgan Eastwood. The show wasn’t short on drama, including an infamous moment when Francesca and then-boyfriend, photographer Tyler Shields, burned a $100,000 Birkin bag during one of his photo shoots.

In 2018, Francesca became a mother with the birth of her son, Titan, whom she shares with her former boyfriend, Alexander Wraith. Titan is Clint Eastwood’s fifth grandchild and Fisher’s first.

ALSO READ: Is Marvel Planning For Deadpool and Wolverine Sequel After Massive Success?  

Filed under

celebrity news Clint Eastwood Francesca Eastwood hollywood Trending
Advertisement

Also Read

Sick New World 2025: What Is The Origin Of This Hard Rock Music Festival? Check Latest Lineup, Dates And Venue

Sick New World 2025: What Is The Origin Of This Hard Rock Music Festival? Check...

What Is Google’s Android 15 Called? Check Brand New Features With Fresh Updates

What Is Google’s Android 15 Called? Check Brand New Features With Fresh Updates

What Is Amari Cooper’s Net Worth? Know His Salary As Cleveland Browns Trade Him To Buffalo Bills

What Is Amari Cooper’s Net Worth? Know His Salary As Cleveland Browns Trade Him To...

Israel Assures US Over Not Attacking Iranian Nuclear Or Oil Sites

Israel Assures US Over Not Attacking Iranian Nuclear Or Oil Sites

Lupita Nyong’o Gets Emotional After Remembering Late Chadwick Boseman: Grief Is Just Love With No Place To Put It

Lupita Nyong’o Gets Emotional After Remembering Late Chadwick Boseman: Grief Is Just Love With No...

Entertainment

Sick New World 2025: What Is The Origin Of This Hard Rock Music Festival? Check Latest Lineup, Dates And Venue

Sick New World 2025: What Is The Origin Of This Hard Rock Music Festival? Check

Lupita Nyong’o Gets Emotional After Remembering Late Chadwick Boseman: Grief Is Just Love With No Place To Put It

Lupita Nyong’o Gets Emotional After Remembering Late Chadwick Boseman: Grief Is Just Love With No

Is Marvel Planning For Deadpool and Wolverine Sequel After Massive Success?

Is Marvel Planning For Deadpool and Wolverine Sequel After Massive Success?

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn Teases New Superman Character With Fresh Tease

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn

On Which OTT Platform Will Joker: Folie à Deux Stream? Check Release Date And Internet Reactions

On Which OTT Platform Will Joker: Folie à Deux Stream? Check Release Date And Internet

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox