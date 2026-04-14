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Home > Entertainment News > Will Bhooth Bangla Be A Hit? Release Date, Cast And Box Office Collection Prediction Inside

Will Bhooth Bangla Be A Hit? Release Date, Cast And Box Office Collection Prediction Inside

Bhooth Bangla is a full-on horror-comedy that mixes supernatural thrills with humor. The film also marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, a duo known for delivering iconic comedy hits in the past.

Bhoot Bangla (Photo: IG)
Bhoot Bangla (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 14, 2026 14:34:06 IST

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Will Bhooth Bangla Be A Hit? Release Date, Cast And Box Office Collection Prediction Inside

The makers of Bhooth Bangla have finally unveiled the film’s first poster, and it perfectly blends nostalgia with a spooky twist. Akshay Kumar appears in a haunting new avatar that has instantly caught fans’ attention, sparking curiosity about what’s to come. The poster hints at a mix of haunted house chaos, supernatural surprises, and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments—setting the tone for this horror-comedy entertainer.

In the newly released first look, Akshay’s eerie yet familiar vibe has reminded many fans of his classic horror-comedy roles, further raising excitement around the film.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film boasts a strong ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Asrani, and Rajesh Sharma. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. It is presented by Balaji Telefilms Ltd. in association with Cape Of Good Films.

Story and Genre

Bhooth Bangla is a full-on horror-comedy that mixes supernatural thrills with humor. The film also marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, a duo known for delivering iconic comedy hits in the past.

Set in the mysterious town of Mangalpur, the story revolves around a chilling legend—an evil force named Vadhusur that stops any marriage from taking place. Akshay Kumar plays Arjun Acharya, a man who inherits a grand ancestral palace despite repeated warnings about the haunted Pisaach Van nearby.

Things take a chaotic turn when he decides to host his sister’s wedding there. Strange events begin unfolding, spirits appear, and his actions end up awakening the terrifying Vadhusur. With the help of his quirky companions, played by Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, Arjun must deal with the escalating supernatural madness in a battle that’s as funny as it is frightening.

Release Date and Previews

The trailer carries a nostalgic yet refreshing feel, reminiscent of the early 2000s comedy style that defined Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s collaborations. While the film leans into spooky elements, it keeps things lighthearted and entertaining rather than overly scary.

After several date changes to avoid box-office clashes, Bhooth Bangla is now officially set to release in theatres on April 17, 2026. Paid previews will begin a day earlier, on April 16 from 9 PM. The release date was shifted multiple times—from April 2 to May 15, then April 10—before finally locking in this date to ensure a wider reach and better screen availability. Bookings are open now as Akshay Kumar posted on social media.

Bhoot Bangla Box Office Expectations

Going by the current buzz, Bhooth Bangla is expected to make a strong opening at the box office. Early estimates suggest it could comfortably enter the double-digit range on day one, with collections likely touching around ₹15 crore. The paid previews on April 16 are also expected to give its earnings an additional boost.

ALSO READ:  Sorshe Ilish To Mishti Doi: Ultimate Guide To Your 10 Must-Have Bengali Dishes On Poila Boishakh

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Will Bhooth Bangla Be A Hit? Release Date, Cast And Box Office Collection Prediction Inside

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Will Bhooth Bangla Be A Hit? Release Date, Cast And Box Office Collection Prediction Inside

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Will Bhooth Bangla Be A Hit? Release Date, Cast And Box Office Collection Prediction Inside
Will Bhooth Bangla Be A Hit? Release Date, Cast And Box Office Collection Prediction Inside
Will Bhooth Bangla Be A Hit? Release Date, Cast And Box Office Collection Prediction Inside
Will Bhooth Bangla Be A Hit? Release Date, Cast And Box Office Collection Prediction Inside

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