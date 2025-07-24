Home > Entertainment > Will Smith Drops Emoji On Hardik Pandya’s Selfie, Gets Dubbed As ‘OG Bad Boy’

Will Smith surprised fans by commenting on Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's Instagram selfie, sparking speculation about their friendship. The unexpected interaction between Hollywood and cricket lit up social media, with fans reacting humorously and curiously.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 24, 2025 15:42:34 IST

Will Smith, the renowned Hollywood actor and rapper, caught fans off guard when he commented on Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s recent Instagram post.

The interaction quickly made the rounds on social media, prompting many to wonder if the two are friends.

On Wednesday, Hardik shared a mirror selfie dressed casually in a beige fedora, round black sunglasses, a gold chain, and a white t-shirt layered under a blue patterned jacket.

The caption read, “No rush. No noise.” Not long after, Will Smith responded to the post with a saluting face emoji, sparking a flurry of reactions online.

Hardik replied to Smith’s comment with, “OG bad boy,” echoing the title of Smith’s popular Bad Boys film franchise, and added the same emoji.

The exchange immediately drew attention on social media. One user tagged Smith and asked, “Sir aap Hardik Pandya ko Jante ho??” (Do you know Hardik Pandya?).

Another commented, “If Will Smith can comment on Hardik’s post, anything is possible. Like India winning two tosses in a row.” Others chimed in with jokes and surprise at the interaction, highlighting the unexpected crossover between the worlds of cricket and Hollywood.

Professionally, Will Smith’s most recent film appearance was in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, released in 2024, where he starred and also served as producer. 

Tags: celebrity newshardik pandyalatest hollywood newswill smith

