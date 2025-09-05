"Ye bandhan kabhi nahi tootega": Kiku Sharda shuts down reports of his exit from Kapil Sharma's show

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Comedian and actor Kiku Sharda on Friday dismissed rumours of his exit from ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ and alleged feud with Krushna Abhishek.

Taking to Instagram, Kiku dropped a picture with Krushna and set the facts straight regarding the ongoing rumours.

He wrote, “yeh bandhan… kabhi nahi tootega! the fight was a prank only ….”

Kiku also shared that he remains an integral part of Kapil’s show.

“Don’t fall for all this gossip and rumours ki I’ve left The Great Indian Kapil Show. I’ll always be a part of the show and this parivaar. Toh yeh sab chhodo aur jao Netflix pe show dekho – sirf 3 episode baaki hain,” he explained.

Rumours of Kiku leaving The Great Indian Kapil Show swirled online after a video of him with Krushna went viral. The behind-the-scenes showed the two in a seemingly heated exchange.

Kiku’s post brought a sigh of relief to his fans.

“You two are best,” a social media user commented.

“Good, warna apke bina to show me koi maja nahi ata,” another user wrote.

Meanwhile, Kiku will be seen in a new reality show, ‘Rise and Fall’.

Rise and Fall will have 15 contestants locked in, including Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan and Aarush Bhola.

The show starts streaming from September 6 on Amazon MX Player, and is hosted by Shark Tank fame Ashneer Grover. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.