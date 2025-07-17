Yo Yo Honey Singh All Set To Release Record-Breaking 51-Song ‘Glory’ Album, Fans Call It ‘Legendary’

Yo Yo Honey Singh, the iconic rapper and music producer, has set the music world abuzz with the release of his latest track, 6 AM, from his highly anticipated album Glory. Further the bigger announcement is his upcoming album ‘Glorious Days,’ featuring 51 songs, Glory aims to break world records as a monumental release in the music industry.

Alongside this, Honey Singh’s recent tattoo reveal has sparked intrigue, adding a personal layer to his bold return and his fans can’t wait anymore for this comeback.

‘6 AM’: A Nocturnal Anthem Unleashed

Honey Singh recently dropped the music video of his 2023 song, 6 AM on July 15, 2025. The music video has Yo Yo fans caught in the vibrant music video featuring actress Heera Sohal. This banger is penned by Leo Grewal and produced by T-Series.

Recorded at Mosiqi Studios and LPME Studios in Dubai, the track’s cinematic visuals, showcasing luxury cars and cinematic backdrops, amplify its high-energy appeal. Fans have hailed 6 AM as a return to Honey Singh’s classic swagger, making it a standout in Glory’s expansive tracklist.

Yo Yo Honey Singh Announced World Record With ’51 Glorious Days’

Honey Singh’s announcement of his new album ’51 Glorious Days’ containing 51 songs has sent shockwaves through the industry, with fans and media dubbing it a world record.

The artist shared this record breaking announcement on his Instagram story, making his fans go crazy over the achievement of their favourite artist. Social media comments has seen fans praising his ambition to release such a massive project in one go. His comeback has always been the most sensational topic in the music industry.

Yo Yo’s Tattoo Reveal: A Tribute To A.R. Rahman

Adding to the buzz, Honey Singh recently unveiled a new tattoo, as a homage to the legendary artist, A. R. Rahman. He shared a video on Instagram, captioned, “My third tattoo in one night for my lovely living legend @arrahman sir!! I love you sir thank you for everything not gonna post my second tattoo coz its very personal.”







Yo Yo Honey Singh’s last album, ‘Glory,’ came out on August 26, 2024, with 18 songs, hits such as “Millionaire,” which counted more than 300 million views on YouTube. The album shattered streaming records, once again demonstrating Singh’s characteristic high-energy, genre-bending style. After ‘Glory,’ the record-breaking ’51 Glorious Days’ seeks to break the record for most songs released in a day by a music artist.

