LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight
Live TV
TRENDING |
Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight Alaska Cristiana Girelli Jelly Roll benjamin netanyahu Beethoven Fire In Tomorrowland Air India International Flight
Home > Entertainment > Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Take The Bengal Files Across America with 11-City Premiere Tour

Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Take The Bengal Files Across America with 11-City Premiere Tour

Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi are touring 11 US cities to promote The Bengal Files. Starting in New York, the tour offers fans screenings and Q&A sessions. This effort shines a spotlight on Indian cinema, fostering cultural exchange and sparking conversations beyond the movie screen

Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi (Photo: Pinterest)
Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi (Photo: Pinterest)

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 02:39:22 IST

Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi are on the move. Their film, The Bengal Files, is making its way across the U.S., with the duo visiting eleven cities to premiere the movie. It’s a busy schedule but one that they clearly believe in.

From New York to San Francisco: The Bengal Files US Premiere Tour Hits Major Cities

The tour kicked off in New York and will hit major places like Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and San Francisco. At each stop, fans get to watch the film and then chat with Vivek and Pallavi, a rare chance to hear the story behind the story.

The Bengal Files isn’t your typical movie. It digs into some serious social issues, but with a storytelling style that pulls you in. Vivek Agnihotri, who directed the film, is known for tackling tough subjects, and Pallavi Joshi brings a grounded, honest performance that many have praised.

Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Spark Conversations Beyond the Screen

People who have come to the premieres so far seem genuinely engaged. They’re not just watching for the sake or watching something new, they’re asking questions, wanting to know what motivated the film, and how it came together. It feels less like a promotional tour and more like a conversation with the viewers and fans. They have not only created a film, they have built curiosity amongst the crowd.

These kinds of events are a bit old school nowadays, with most movies going straight online. Hence, this tour stands out and is speaking for itself. It’s a reminder that movies can be about more than just entertainment; they can start real discussions. Movies are nothing less than a pure form of art if explained and understood thoroughly

As they travel, Vivek and Pallavi are also helping bring Indian stories to American audiences, building a bridge between cultures through cinema.

It should be no question to stop and check if one is around one of the stops, it’s worth checking out. Seeing a film with a crowd and then talking about it with the people who made it? That’s a movie experience you don’t get every day.

Also Read:  Salman Khan Just Sold a Flat — But Wait Till You See What He Still Owns

Tags: Pallavi JoshiThe Bengal FilesUS premiere tourVivek Agnihotri

More News

Cities The Annabelle Doll Has Visited So Far And Paranormal Communities
Caught On Cam! Massive Earthquake Of 7.2 Magnitude, Father Rushes To Save Kids, Tsunami Warning Issued
Cristiana Girelli’s Late Heroics Send Italy To Euro 2025 Semis in Thrilling Win Over Norway
From Stage to Steel Cage: Jelly Roll Gears Up for WWE SummerSlam Showdown
Is Netanyahu Government About To Collapse? Here’s What We Know So Far
Massive Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.2 Shakes Alaska Peninsula, Tsunami Warning Issued
Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Take The Bengal Files Across America with 11-City Premiere Tour
Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix’s High-Stakes Finale Arrives in 2025
Kayla McBride Shines as Minnesota Lynx Defeat Phoenix Mercury 79–66 in WNBA Clash
The Real Story Behind Annabelle Doll, Where Is It Kept Now?
Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Take The Bengal Files Across America with 11-City Premiere Tour

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Take The Bengal Files Across America with 11-City Premiere Tour

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Take The Bengal Files Across America with 11-City Premiere Tour
Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Take The Bengal Files Across America with 11-City Premiere Tour
Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Take The Bengal Files Across America with 11-City Premiere Tour
Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Take The Bengal Files Across America with 11-City Premiere Tour

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?