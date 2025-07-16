LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Salman Khan Just Sold a Flat — But Wait Till You See What He Still Owns

Salman Khan Just Sold a Flat — But Wait Till You See What He Still Owns

Salman Khan recently sold a Bandra flat for ₹5.35 crore, but his property portfolio is far from shrinking. From his iconic Galaxy Apartments to a 150-acre Panvel farmhouse, a Dubai pad, and multiple luxury homes in Mumbai, the superstar’s real estate game remains rock solid

Salman Khan
Salman Khan

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 21:00:32 IST

Salman Khan might have just sold one of his Bandra flats recently, but if you think he’s downsizing, think again. The actor, who’s been ruling Bollywood for decades with his charm and unapologetic aura , has quietly built a real estate empire that would make even top investors do a double take.

From Bandstand to Panvel: Where Salman Khan Calls Home

Just a few days ago, Salman Khan reportedly sold a Bandra West apartment for ₹5.35 crore. It was a decent-sized space around 1,300 sq ft located in Shiv Asthan Heights, a plush building in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Mostly all his fans know he lives in Galaxy Apartments, right near Bandstand. It’s not just a home it’s a landmark. People gather outside hoping to catch a glimpse of him waving from the balcony. Though it’s a relatively modest 1BHK, it’s priceless to Salman Khan because it’s where he grew up and still lives with his family

Then there’s the Panvel farmhouse, known as Arpita Farms, spread over a massive 150 acres. Think swimming pool, gym, horse stables, open fields and what not. He has built a kind of space you’d expect from a man who values peace and privacy away from the chaos from the uproar of Mumbai 

More Than Just Homes: The Business Behind the Bollywood Star

Not t forget his Dubai property? He owns an apartment in The Address Downtown, a fancy high-rise near the Burj Khalifa.

Back in Mumbai, he reportedly owns a massive triplex flat in Bandra, a beach house in Gorai, and even commercial property along Linking Road that brings in monthly rent.

Yes, Salman khan might have just sold a flat. But, Bhaijaan still has plenty of keys on that key chain to choose from.

Tags: Bandra flatsalman khanSalman Khan propertiesSalman Khan real estate

