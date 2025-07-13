What If Titanic Was Made In Bollywood? AI Reimagines Salman Khan And Madhuri Dixit as Jack and Rose

What if there was a Bollywood version of Titanic? Who will be the iconic Rose and Jake? AI has all the answers, recently an AI imagination of Titanic’s Bollywood version has surfaced on the internet, making netizens going crazy over the casting.

Bollywood Version Of The Timeless Classic

A breathtaking mix of AI and nostalgia has recreated the classic Hollywood movie Titanic as a Bollywood extravaganza starring Salman Khan as Jack Dawson and Madhuri Dixit as Rose DeWitt Bukater.

This new interpretation, seen on social media widely shared, is the buzz around town among viewers of the favorite Hum Aapke Hain Koun pair, who first wooed the nation together in the 1990s.

The images, created by AI and featuring Khan and Dixit amidst the melodramatic and romantic backdrop of the doomed ship, have become worldwide sensations, with fans hailing the fusion of Bollywood and the Titanic.

X user, @rose_k01 has shared the wonderful AI-based, Bollywood version of this film, Watch now

AI Is FANTASTIC 😍 Titanic in Bollywood Style Ft. Madhuri Dixit & Salman Khan 😍❤️🛳 pic.twitter.com/8jrTnQtJwS — Rosy (@rose_k01) July 13, 2025







Star-Studded Casting by AI

The AI-one does stop at the casting of the lead pair. It redefined the Titanic cast with Bollywood’s A-listers, with Aditya Pancholi playing Caledon Hockley, Aamir Khan playing Fabrizio, Anupam Kher playing Captain Edward, Naseeruddin Shah playing Thomas Andrews, Farida Jalal playing Margaret Brown and Simi Garewal playing Ruth DeWitt.

The all-star cast provides the love tragedy with its own colourful Indian cinema color, and fans on X enjoy the retro casting selections and technology that made it possible to recreate classic scenes with cultural relevance.

Fan Frenzy and Nostalgia

Social media platforms, particularly X, are abuzz with reactions to this AI creation. Users are in awe after seeing Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in Titanic’s unforgettable bow scene.

X users have praised the visuals of Madhuri as Rose by comments like, “Madhuri looks ravishing as Rose” and “Beautiful” while netizens are a bit skeptical about Salman as Jack.

The viral video has sparked discussions about future collaborations between these industries, with fans eagerly awaiting more AI-driven cinematic experiments.

