Charlize Theron Calls Out Hollywood For Not Taking Risks With Female-Led Action Movies: Guys Will Get A Free Ride

Charlize Theron Calls Out Hollywood For Not Taking Risks With Female-Led Action Movies: Guys Will Get A Free Ride

Charlize Theron slammed Hollywood’s bias against female-led action films, saying women rarely get second chances if a movie flops, unlike male stars. Promoting The Old Guard 2 with Uma Thurman, she called out the industry’s double standards despite proven successes like Mad Max.

Actress Charlize Theron criticized the film industry for being reluctant to support female-led action films

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 05:32:43 IST

Charlize Theron didn’t hold back in her latest chat with The New York Times—she called out Hollywood for dragging its feet when it comes to backing female-led action movies.

She and Uma Thurman, both no strangers to throwing a punch onscreen, were out promoting “The Old Guard 2” and the subject of women in action came up. Shocker: it’s still a tough road.

Charlize Theron, in her recent interview, laid it out: “Yeah, it’s harder.” No sugar-coating. Studios just don’t line up to green-light action flicks with women leading the charge the way they do for dudes. What gets under her skin is the double standard. Guys can headline a string of box office duds and keep getting shots. Women? Not so much. One misstep, and suddenly the doors close—or at least, the phone stops ringing.”

Theron added, “When women do this and the movie maybe doesn’t hit fully, they don’t necessarily get a chance again.”

Meanwhile, studios are happy to gamble over and over on the same male stars, even if their last few action movies tanked. It’s a risk, sure, but only one Hollywood seems willing to take when there’s a man on the poster.

Let’s be real: both Theron and Thurman have proven women can own these roles. Thurman carved her name into action history with “Kill Bill.”

Theron? She stole the show in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and tore through the “Fast & Furious” blockbusters. Still, none of that seems to make it any easier to get the next project off the ground. Hollywood’s got some catching up to do—if it ever decides to get out of its way. 

