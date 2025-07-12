LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Hailey Bieber Takes A Subtle Dig At Scooter Braun After Justin Bieber’s Former Manager Praises Singer’s New Album

Hailey Bieber called Scooter Braun “obsessed” after he praised Justin Bieber’s new album Swag on Instagram. Braun, who retired from music management in 2024, split from Justin last year after 15 years. Their financial disputes are now settled, with Justin paying Braun $5.5M.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber with singer's former manager Scooter Braun
Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 02:18:49 IST

Hailey Bieber didn’t hold back, calling Scooter Braun “obsessed” after he posted a lengthy review of Justin Bieber’s new album.

The 28-year-old model and founder of Rhode Skin threw some subtle shade at Braun, 44, on her Instagram Story. Braun, who managed Justin for years before their public split, had just shared his thoughts on Justin’s latest project, Swag.

Scooter Braun Praises Justin Bieber’s New Album

Braun, who announced his retirement from music management in June 2024, posted on Instagram, “Been having a beautiful start to the weekend and been getting a lot of texts about how I feel about Justin’s new album.. so I will just leave this here.. This is without a doubt, the most authentically Justin Bieber album to date. It’s beautiful, raw, and truly him. And that matters.”

He went on, “I’ve had the privilege of witnessing his growth for almost two decades. Along every journey, there comes a time when an artist fully steps into their own — and that’s what he’s done here. He’s poured his soul into this project, and you can feel it in every single run.” Braun also mentioned “Daisies” as his favorite track and praised Justin’s vocal tone.

Braun first discovered Justin on YouTube back in 2008, when Bieber was just 13. Their partnership lasted 15 years, but things soured after the financial issues that followed the cancellation of Bieber’s Justice World Tour in 2022.

Justin Bieber Pays $31.5 Million To Scooter Braun

Ten months ago, Justin and Braun cut ties after more than a decade together. According to PEOPLE, they’ve now settled their financial disputes. When Justin cancelled the Justice tour in 2017 due to health problems—including a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome that left him with facial paralysis—Braun’s company HYB,E covered the $26 million owed to AEG Presents.

As part of their settlement, Justin will reportedly pay Braun $5.5 million, settling half of the $11 million in unpaid commissions. This comes two years after Justin sold his 291-song catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for $200 million.

Tags: hailey bieberhome_hero_pos_2justin bieberScooter Braunswag album

