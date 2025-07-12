Will Liam Payne Fans Get To Hear His New Songs? Former One Direction Member Recorded Two Albums Before Tragic Death

Liam Payne apparently left behind not just one, but two full albums before his death in Buenos Aires last October, as reported by The Daily Mail.

People close to him say this unreleased music is some of his most personal ever, all written and recorded during a stretch of hard-won sobriety.

Will Liam Payne Fans Get To Hear His New Songs?

He was 31 when he died, falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur hotel on October 16. Now, the late singer will appear on Netflix’s Building The Band, which was shot shortly before everything happened. They’re rolling out more episodes with him next week.

Talking about the unreleased albums, one got made in Camden, North London, with Jamie Scott (the same person who co-wrote “Night Changes” for One Direction).

The second album came together in Palm Beach, Florida, and Sweden over the summer of 2024, after Liam moved to the States with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy. Both albums are still locked away, but apparently there’s some real talk about dropping a few tracks alongside the Netflix episodes.

Nothing’s set in stone, though. His family would have to sign off on anything before the public hears it.

Liam Payne recorded those albums during his sober phase

The Florida sessions stand out especially—sources say Liam was clean, hitting the gym, and super focused on music for about four months. Roger Nores, a longtime friend, backed this up, saying Liam was finally taking care of himself and seemed to have turned things around.

But the circumstances around his death are still pretty murky. Two men in Argentina, Braian Paiz and Ezequiel Pereyra, are still sitting in pre-trial detention, accused of supplying cocaine to Liam. Both guys insist they didn’t sell him anything and that whatever drugs were used were shared, not sold.

His family—dad Geoff, sisters Ruth and Nicola—supported airing Building The Band. Nicola posted about how watching it made her feel closer to him. Liam’s estate, reportedly worth £24.3 million, goes to his eight-year-old son Bear, with Cheryl Tweedy listed as one of the executors, since he didn’t leave a will.

