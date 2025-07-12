Who Is Vanessa Hudgens Married To? Actress Announces Second Pregnancy With Cole Tucker 12 Months After First One

Vanessa Hudgens has announced she’s expecting her second child with husband Cole Tucker.

The actress shared the good news on her official Instagram this Saturday, July 12, posting photos of herself with Tucker while revealing her baby bump. Her caption? Just “Round two!!!!” — short and to the point.

Vanessa Hudgens announces second pregnancy

The announcement came with a batch of professional shots by Jorden Alexander DeGaetano. The couple, both in white, look genuinely happy. In one photo, Tucker points at Hudgens’ belly, both thrilled.

Friends and former Disney Channel co-stars reached out right away. Aly Michalka wrote, “Omg!!!!!!!! Congrats,” while Alexandra Shipp dropped a bunch of red heart emojis.

Vanessa Hudgens welcomed her first child in July 2024

Hudgens and Tucker welcomed their first child in July 2024. Hudgens confirmed it on Instagram Stories, saying she, Tucker, and their baby were all “healthy and happy.” Cameras caught the pair leaving a Santa Monica hospital: Hudgens in a wheelchair holding their newborn, Tucker by her side with their bags.

The couple’s story goes back to November 2020, when dating rumours first started swirling. By the following Valentine’s Day, they went public on Instagram. Three years later, they tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico, with a small wedding.

Hudgens has kept fans in the loop as her family has grown, and the support from friends and followers just keeps coming.

Who Is Vanessa Hudgens Married To?

Vanessa Hudgens is married to Cole Tucker, a Major League Baseball player known for his stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Angels. The couple walked down the aisle on December 2, 2023, in Tulum, Mexico, in a small, private ceremony with close friends and family in attendance.

The duo apparently first met through a Zoom meditation group during the COVID-19 pandemic. Word of their romance surfaced in early 2021, quickly attracting attention from fans and media outlets.

