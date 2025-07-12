LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Vanessa Hudgens Married To? Actress Announces Second Pregnancy With Cole Tucker 12 Months After First One

Who Is Vanessa Hudgens Married To? Actress Announces Second Pregnancy With Cole Tucker 12 Months After First One

Vanessa Hudgens is pregnant with her second child! She announced the news on Instagram with husband Cole Tucker, debuting her baby bump in sweet photos. The couple, who welcomed their first child in July 2024, married in Tulum and are now celebrating their growing family.

Vanessa Hudgens with her husband Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens with her husband Cole Tucker

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 23:55:19 IST

Vanessa Hudgens has announced she’s expecting her second child with husband Cole Tucker. 

The actress shared the good news on her official Instagram this Saturday, July 12, posting photos of herself with Tucker while revealing her baby bump. Her caption? Just “Round two!!!!” — short and to the point.

Vanessa Hudgens announces second pregnancy

The announcement came with a batch of professional shots by Jorden Alexander DeGaetano. The couple, both in white, look genuinely happy. In one photo, Tucker points at Hudgens’ belly, both thrilled.

Friends and former Disney Channel co-stars reached out right away. Aly Michalka wrote, “Omg!!!!!!!! Congrats,” while Alexandra Shipp dropped a bunch of red heart emojis.

Vanessa Hudgens welcomed her first child in July 2024

Hudgens and Tucker welcomed their first child in July 2024. Hudgens confirmed it on Instagram Stories, saying she, Tucker, and their baby were all “healthy and happy.” Cameras caught the pair leaving a Santa Monica hospital: Hudgens in a wheelchair holding their newborn, Tucker by her side with their bags.

The couple’s story goes back to November 2020, when dating rumours first started swirling. By the following Valentine’s Day, they went public on Instagram. Three years later, they tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico, with a small wedding.

Hudgens has kept fans in the loop as her family has grown, and the support from friends and followers just keeps coming.

Who Is Vanessa Hudgens Married To? 

Vanessa Hudgens is married to Cole Tucker, a Major League Baseball player known for his stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Angels. The couple walked down the aisle on December 2, 2023, in Tulum, Mexico, in a small, private ceremony with close friends and family in attendance.

The duo apparently first met through a Zoom meditation group during the COVID-19 pandemic. Word of their romance surfaced in early 2021, quickly attracting attention from fans and media outlets.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Is Pissed With Justin Baldoni’s Lawyers For Turning Their Legal Battle Into A ‘Public Spectacle’

Tags: cole tuckerlatest hollywood newsVanessa HudgensVanessa Hudgens pregnant

More News

Who Is Manjula AKA Shruthi? Kannada TV Actress’ Husband Arrested After Assaulting Her At Their Rented Place
Fresh UN Sanctions Will End European Role In Iran’s Nuclear Program, Says Minister
Lamine Yamal Turns 18: Every Record He Broke Before Turning 18
Kushal Tandon Wants His Privacy To Be Respected After A Fan Intrudes Into His House, Actor Calls It ‘Deeply Unsettling’
Who Is Winning The Love Island USA Season 7 Finale? Know All About Finalists, Voting Lines And Streaming Options
WWE Main Event Match Card, Live Streaming, and Telecast: Everything You Should Know
Will Liam Payne Fans Get To Hear His New Songs? Former One Direction Member Recorded Two Albums Before Tragic Death
IND Vs ENG 3rd Test: Shubman Gill Loses Cool As He Asks Zak Crawley To ‘Grow Some F***ing Balls’ During Explosive Rant, Video Goes Viral
Who Is Vanessa Hudgens Married To? Actress Announces Second Pregnancy With Cole Tucker 12 Months After First One
Amaal Mallik Addresses Rumours Of Cutting Ties With Parents: When Family Turns Critics, It Hurts More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?